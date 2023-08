Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts this weekend; Check the locations

Bengaluru residents are informed of scheduled power cuts due to maintenance by BESCOM and KPTCL. Affected areas include Jayanagar, Vijayanagara, and surrounding regions. Residents are advised to prepare for inconveniences and plan accordingly.

Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has informed the residents of Bengaluru, Karnataka's capital city, about upcoming scheduled power cuts. These interruptions are necessitated by maintenance works jointly undertaken by BESCOM and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

The affected areas include:

Durgambika Temple, Nituvalli, Rashtrothana School, Manikantha Circle, Sri Ram Badavane, Karimamma Temple, Jayanagar A & B Block, Bhagiratha Circle, Jayanagar Church, SPS Nagar, BN Layout First, Basha Nagar 1-7th Cross, Rajaulla Mustafa Nagar, BD Layout, SSM Nagar, Rajkumar Layout, SJM Nagar, SMK Nagar, Babu Jagjivan Nagar, Dodda Pete, Vijayalakshmi Road, Chowkipet, Basavaraja Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Chittanahalli, Kakkaragolla, Avargolla, Shayaneshwari, Vijayanagar, Shivali, and surrounding areas.



In addition, power interruptions will occur in the following areas:

Vijayanagara, Yaragunta, Amritanagar, Neelanahalli, Nandigudi Range, Banuvalli Range, Kodagavalli, Chikkapura, Hireguntanur, Bhimasamudra, Vaddarapalya, Bhimeshwar Temple, Turebailu Camp, Seebara, Beravara, N Ballekatt, Hogerhalli, Hogeralli, Hogerahalli Hegadehal, Vijapur, Shivanakere, Nandihalli, Bhadraghatta, Adavigollarahalli, Bharamasagar, Pamerahalli, Kogunde, SKM Industrial Feeder and Kodihalli, Konanur, Halavudara, Obalapur, Alagavadi, Palakihalli, Madakaripura, Sirigere, Chickenahalli, and surrounding areas.



Chikkalaghatta Nagar, Kelagote, Bank Colony, Gonur, Belagatta, GR Halli, Vidyanagar, CG Halli, JCR Badavane, Chandravalli, PK Halli, Girani Area, Annehal, Hullur, Pandarahalli, Janakonda, Siddapur, Mahadevanakatte, Soppurakatte, Mahadevanakatte, Kurubarahalli, BN Halli, Singapore, Kakkaru, Madanayakanahalli, and other areas in the surrounding.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and minimize inconvenience during these interruptions.