Google Pay helps Bengaluru police track down coconut thieves

Bengaluru Police tracked coconut thieves who donned disguises and used Google Pay for transactions. Despite evading CCTV and dogs, their digital trail led police to their bank details, resulting in three arrests for stealing tender coconuts.

Despite using CCTV cameras and sniffer dogs, the police could not find these thieves, who were very skilled and intelligent. However, every thief leaves a trace behind him. Just like that, the thieves had used Google Pay for transactions, which helped the police to locate them through their bank accounts.



The thieves allegedly had transacted through Google Pay, to pay for the tea at the early morning. The police, who were waiting for the right time, went to the store owner and looked for the transaction details. They could not find the phone number, but they found the bank details of the coconut thieves.



What did they steal?

These thieves used to wear masks in public and used to steal coconuts after the store owners left them in the street. They used to roam around the streets and pretended to be interested in the coconuts. After working hours, they reportedly used Tata Ace vehicle to steal the coconuts.

The police could not trace the vehicles as the number plates used to be rubbed with ink and the face was covered with masks. Goutham, Raghu and Manikantha are the arrested thieves who stole the tender coconuts. The Police had lodged a case, based on the complaint of a coconut vendor, Saleem, in Jayanagar.