    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    In a calculated move reminiscent of political maneuvering, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be orchestrating its own version of the well-known "Operation Kamala" as a response to the ongoing "Operation Hasta." 

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Recent developments suggest that efforts are underway to welcome back defectors from the Congress party into the fold. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's recent statements have inadvertently confirmed these speculations.
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress initiates 'Operation Hasta'

    As the political landscape heats up with alliances and reshuffling ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections the BJP seems to be discreetly working towards reinstating key figures who had previously abandoned the party. Prominent among these are former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and Lakshmana Savadi, who had once defected to the Congress but now seem to be on the BJP's radar for a potential return.

    Addressing a gathering in Chikamagalur, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje implicitly hinted at the ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between the party and its former members. While she rallied support for making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again, she also extended an olive branch to those who had left the party, urging them to return and contribute to the cause.
    Congress entrusts MLA Srinivas with task of bringing back BJP's Somasekhar

    Intriguingly, the BJP has not only offered influential positions to those who have rejoined its ranks, but it has also treated them with respect and recognition. This strategic reintegration process seems to be a crucial part of the BJP's larger plan to strengthen its position ahead of the impending elections. Karandlaje's appeal for unity and the party's vision for a more formidable India under Modi's leadership underscore the urgency of these efforts.

    With the electoral battle drawing closer, the BJP's concerted actions have set the stage for a captivating political showdown. As the nation watches with anticipation, the outcomes of these covert endeavors are sure to shape the political landscape in the days to come.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
