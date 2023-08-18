Congress entrusts MLA Srinivas with task of bringing back BJP's Somasekhar

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a significant political move, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has directed Congress MLA Srinivas from Nelamangala Constituency to initiate efforts aimed at convincing BJP MLA ST Somasekhar and his supporters to join the Congress party. 

    Srinivas revealed the mission during an interaction with reporters following a meeting of Somasekhar's supporters held in Yeswantpur constituency on Thursday.

    At the supporters' gathering, Somasekhar's followers expressed their concerns, citing an alleged conspiracy against them within the local BJP landscape. Somasekhar himself conveyed his intention to take some time to deliberate on the situation. 
    Srinivas expressed optimism about the potential success of this endeavor, citing Somasekhar's supporters' willingness to align with the Congress. He raised questions about the feasibility of Somasekhar's continued presence within the BJP if his supporters made the transition to Congress.

    The local political dynamics appeared strained for Somasekhar and his supporters, with challenges stemming from a coalition of local BJP and JDS members working against them.
    Despite these hurdles, Srinivas commended Somasekhar's independent victory, emphasizing his ability to secure his seat solely through his own political strength.

    Srinivas acknowledged that the move would not only bring Somasekhar but also his supporters into the Congress fold. 

    He highlighted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's willingness to accept MLAs into the Congress party, indicating a change in the political landscape since the pre-election period.

    Chikkaraju, a former BBMP member and a supporter of Somasekhar, confirmed that discussions were underway, with a decision expected within three to four days. Chikkaraju highlighted local BJP's uncooperative stance, mentioning their reluctance to assist Somasekhar's growth. 

    The prospect of approaching the Congress was discussed, and communication with BJP party leaders to resolve the matter was also planned.

    With the ultimatum of three to four days set by Somasekhar for a decision, the political scenario in the region is expected to evolve rapidly, possibly resulting in the MLA and his supporters charting a new course.

