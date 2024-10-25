'No need for 'Brand Bengaluru', a safe city is enough': Opposition leader R Ashok

Opposition Leader R. Ashok criticized the Congress government's focus on "Brand Bengaluru" over residents' safety after a building collapse in Babusapalya killed eight. Visiting the site, he condemned poor infrastructure, pointing to garbage accumulation, faulty construction practices, and neglected safety concerns.

No need for Brand Bengaluru a safe city is enough says opposition leader R Ashok
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Following the tragic collapse of a multi-storied building in Bengaluru's Babusapalya that claimed eight innocent lives, Opposition Leader of Legislative Assembly, R. Ashok, criticized the government's focus on creating a "Brand Bengaluru" instead of ensuring the safety of its residents. 

On Thursday, Ashok visited the site of the disaster, accompanied by fellow legislators Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Dr. CN Aswatthanarayan, and Byrathi Basavaraju. They met with victims and officials to discuss the incident and the city’s safety issues.

Bengaluru building collapse: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh relief for 8 victims; Search on for 2 missing workers

Speaking to reporters, Ashok expressed frustration over the ongoing accidents in the city, stating, “Since the Congress government came to power, they have been focused on promoting 'Brand Bangalore.' Yet, accidents occur daily.” He pointed out that the building collapse was a result of improper construction practices, stressing that a maximum of three floors should be permitted on a 20-foot road. Instead, the collapsed building had been allowed to rise to seven stories, showcasing negligence on the part of BBMP officials.

Bengaluru building collapse: 5 dead, rescue ops ongoing for missing workers

Ashok also condemned the government's lack of seriousness in addressing safety concerns. He recalled a recent incident where a mother and child died due to an electric wire, with officials dismissing the tragedy as merely caused by a rat. He expressed outrage over such accidents, stating, “These incidents, including children being swept away by rainwater or disasters caused by falling trees, are happening under the banner of 'Brand Bangalore.'”

He criticized the visible neglect in the city, pointing out that garbage has been piling up along the roads, particularly on the route taken by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “Neither the Deputy Chief Minister nor the Chief Minister seem to care. Garbage has not been cleared for a week. How many more people will suffer from unsafe electric poles?” he asked, urging the government to take immediate action.

