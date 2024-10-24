Bengaluru building collapse: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh relief for 8 victims; Search on for 2 missing workers

A six-storey under-construction building collapsed in Babusab Palya, Bengaluru, killing eight workers. Rescue operations continue for two missing laborers. PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased's families. Three arrests have been made as investigations reveal construction violations.

In the wake of a tragic building collapse at Babusab Palya near Kammanahalli, Bengaluru, the death toll has risen to 8. A six-storey under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the lives of several workers and leaving many trapped under the debris.

The disaster occurred around 3:50 PM, with more than 15 labourers on-site. Rescue operations have been ongoing for 28 consecutive hours, with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and fire and police departments tirelessly working to clear the rubble. So far, eight bodies have been recovered, and three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.



Search continues for missing workers

Authorities are still searching for two missing labourers, identified as Gajendra and Elumalai, who are believed to be trapped under the debris. The rescue teams are using heavy machinery, including Hitachi excavators, to safely demolish parts of the building and continue the search.

The eight deceased workers have been identified as Armaan (26), Mohammad Saheel, Sriram Kirupal, and Solo Paswan, all from Bihar, along with Manikanthan and Sathya Raju from Tamil Nadu, Tulsireddy from Andhra Pradesh, and Pulchan Yadav from Uttar Pradesh.

PM announces relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives, tweeting, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon."

As a gesture of support, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Initial investigations reveal that the building was permitted for six storeys but was allegedly being constructed beyond the approved limit. The collapse is suspected to have been triggered by poor construction quality and structural defects, exacerbated by the ongoing construction during the recent rainy weather.



The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued orders to halt construction and demolish parts of the building that violated regulations. However, Assistant Engineer Vinay K., responsible for overseeing the construction, failed to take necessary action. Following the incident, BBMP has ordered his suspension for dereliction of duty.

Arrests made

Three individuals have been arrested, including the building owner Munireddy, his son Bhuvan Reddy, and contractor Muniyappa. The authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, holding them accountable for negligence and unauthorized construction that led to the collapse.

