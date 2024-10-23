Bengaluru building collapse: 5 dead, rescue ops ongoing for missing workers

A six-story building under construction in Babusa Palya, Bengaluru, collapsed, killing five workers and trapping several others. Rescue operations continue, with up to 20 people feared trapped. Authorities suspect unauthorized construction and poor workmanship, raising concerns about building safety standards in the city.

A six-storey building under construction in Babusa Palya, near Kammanahalli, Bengaluru collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least five workers dead and several others trapped. The incident occurred around 3:50 PM, while more than 15 laborers were on-site. Authorities fear that up to 20 people may still be trapped under the debris.

The building, located under the jurisdiction of Hennur police station, had reportedly received permission for six stories but was allegedly being constructed beyond the permitted limit. The collapse is suspected to have been caused by poor workmanship and structural weaknesses, compounded by ongoing construction work during rainy weather.

Rescue operations led by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Fire Brigade have been underway since the collapse. These efforts continued late into the night, with one hammer, three JCBs, and two Hitachi machines being used to clear the debris and search for survivors. The rescue teams are cutting through concrete and metal rods with gas cutters to reach the victims.

As of now, the bodies of five labourers have been recovered. The deceased have been identified as Arman, Tripali (35) from Bihar, Mohammad Sahil (19), Satya Raju, while the identity of the fifth victim is still being traced by police.

Among the workers trapped under the rubble are mason Elumalai, plumber Tulsi Reddy, and labourer Parswan. There are also unconfirmed reports of a woman and child being among those still missing, with CCTV footage from the site indicating their presence just before the collapse.

Rescuers have reported that two young men are stuck in a storage area under plywood. One of them has been confirmed alive, and efforts are underway to extricate him safely. The teams are carefully coordinating to prevent further harm to those still trapped, with ongoing communication with some survivors inside the debris.

Rescue personnel remain hopeful of finding more survivors, but the operation is delicate and time-consuming. Every precaution is being taken to avoid any further accidents during the rescue. The building collapse has once again raised concerns about unauthorized construction and safety standards in Bengaluru.

