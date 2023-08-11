NIA cracks open mega illegal immigration operation; gang facilitated India entry for Rs 20,000

Bengaluru's Bellandur area recently witnessed intensive operations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), leading to the apprehension of three individuals suspected of illegal immigration from Bangladesh. The accused, unable to produce valid passports and Indian visas, were promptly handed over to local law enforcement.

The apprehended suspects have been recognized as Khaleel Chaprasi, Abdul Qadir, and Mohammed Zahid. These individuals were reportedly residing within the Bellandur police jurisdiction. Charges have been filed against them under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act. The investigation is currently progressing to unveil more details.

Alarming revelations have surfaced during the investigation, shedding light on a clandestine operation facilitating illegal entry into India.

The investigation, triggered by explosive information obtained during the interrogation of Khalil Chaprasi, underscores the magnitude of the issue. Khalil, believed to be a part of a network aiding immigrants, allegedly admitted that an entry fee of 20,000 rupees per person enables individuals to cross the border into India without proper documentation.

Further, Khalil revealed that he and Abdul Qadir played pivotal roles in orchestrating this illicit immigration endeavor. The interrogation also exposed the presence of Bangladeshi residents, mainly concentrated in Bengaluru's Silicon City.

This revelation aligns with information received from previous years, as estimates jointly conducted by the Union Home Ministry and Karnataka police indicated that over 13,000 Bangladeshis, predominantly Muslims, were residing in Bengaluru.

Khalil's confession prompted swift action by the NIA, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including Abdul Qadir, in the vicinity of Bellandur . The NIA's rigorous approach aims to uncover the full extent of this alleged illegal immigration network, thereby safeguarding national security interests.

It's worth noting that Bengaluru police had previously launched an identification campaign in May 2022 to pinpoint Bangladeshi immigrants engaged in various occupations. The initiative sought to establish the legal status of these individuals, highlighting the authorities' proactive stance in maintaining the city's safety and regulatory integrity.