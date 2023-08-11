Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIA cracks open mega illegal immigration operation; gang facilitated India entry for Rs 20,000

    Bengaluru's Bellandur area recently witnessed intensive operations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), leading to the apprehension of three individuals suspected of illegal immigration from Bangladesh. The accused, unable to produce valid passports and Indian visas, were promptly handed over to local law enforcement.

    NIA cracks open mega illegal immigration operation; gang facilitated India entry for Rs 20,000
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    The apprehended suspects have been recognized as Khaleel Chaprasi, Abdul Qadir, and Mohammed Zahid. These individuals were reportedly residing within the Bellandur police jurisdiction. Charges have been filed against them under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act. The investigation is currently progressing to unveil more details.
    Manipur restarts collecting biometrics of illegal immigrants from Myanmar

    Alarming revelations have surfaced during the investigation, shedding light on a clandestine operation facilitating illegal entry into India. 

    The investigation, triggered by explosive information obtained during the interrogation of Khalil Chaprasi, underscores the magnitude of the issue. Khalil, believed to be a part of a network aiding immigrants, allegedly admitted that an entry fee of 20,000 rupees per person enables individuals to cross the border into India without proper documentation.

    Further, Khalil revealed that he and Abdul Qadir played pivotal roles in orchestrating this illicit immigration endeavor. The interrogation also exposed the presence of Bangladeshi residents, mainly concentrated in Bengaluru's Silicon City. 

    This revelation aligns with information received from previous years, as estimates jointly conducted by the Union Home Ministry and Karnataka police indicated that over 13,000 Bangladeshis, predominantly Muslims, were residing in Bengaluru.

    Khalil's confession prompted swift action by the NIA, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including Abdul Qadir, in the vicinity of Bellandur . The NIA's rigorous approach aims to uncover the full extent of this alleged illegal immigration network, thereby safeguarding national security interests.

    It's worth noting that Bengaluru police had previously launched an identification campaign in May 2022 to pinpoint Bangladeshi immigrants engaged in various occupations. The initiative sought to establish the legal status of these individuals, highlighting the authorities' proactive stance in maintaining the city's safety and regulatory integrity.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Jyothi, who is taking on fast food culture with her jowar rotis vkp

    Meet Jyothi, who is taking on fast food culture with her jowar rotis

    Bengaluru cops nab biker who smashes car mirror and uploaded reels on Instagram vkp

    Bengaluru cops nab biker who smashes car mirror and uploaded reels on Instagram

    Metro services on Purple Line to be disrupted for two hours until August 15 vkp

    Metro services on Purple Line to be disrupted for two hours until August 15

    Bengaluru tea vendor wins Rs 25 lakh at Goa casino, loses Rs 15 lakh after being kidnapped by friends vkp

    Bengaluru tea vendor wins Rs 25 lakh at Goa casino, loses Rs 15 lakh after being kidnapped by friends

    Elephant Census: Bandipur tops in tiger and elephant numbers vkp

    Elephant Census: Bandipur tops in tiger and elephant numbers

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha adjourns monsoon session sine die; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha adjourns monsoon session sine die; check details

    Bananas to Onions: 7 foods that you should not refrigerate ATG

    Bananas to Onions: 7 foods that you should not refrigerate

    BTS Jungkook shares latest look in unbottoned jacket; ARMY goes crazy; check details here ADC

    BTS' Jungkook shares latest look in unbottoned jacket; ARMY goes crazy; check details here

    Actress turned ex-MP Jaya Prada faces 6-month jail sentence in unpaid E.S.I scandal LMA

    Actress turned ex-MP Jaya Prada faces 6-month jail sentence in unpaid E.S.I scandal

    'Heart of Stone' to 'OMG 2': New releases to watch this weekend MSW

    'Heart of Stone' to 'OMG 2': New releases to watch this weekend

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon