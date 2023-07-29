Manipur restarts collecting biometrics of illegal immigrants from Myanmar

The campaign will continue in all districts until biometric data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants is successfully captured. The order comes days after 718 illegal immigrants from Myanmar entered Manipur's Chandel district on July 22 and 23.

The Manipur government has resumed its campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the state from Saturday. To note, Manipur and Myanmar share a 398-km-long porous border. Chins, who share ethnic ties with Kukis of Manipur, reside on the Myanmar side. An order issued by the Home Department of the Manipur government noted that the Union Home Ministry has issued instructions to complete the campaign for biometric capture of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the state by September 2023.

For this, a team of officials from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). deputed by the Union Home Ministry on Saturday assisted state government officials in training and handholding them in capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants at Foreigners Detention Centre at Sajiwa in Imphal East District.

Following the entry of 718 illegal immigrants from Myanmar into Manipur's Chandel district on July 22 and 23, the Manipur government has issued an order to the Assam Rifles, the Indo-Myanmar border guarding force, questioning how such infiltration was allowed and urging them to push the immigrants back. The Chief Minister Biren Singh-led government is approaching the matter with great sensitivity due to the international implications and the current law and order situation in the state.

Efforts to secure the Indo-Myanmar border are ongoing, with 10 km of fencing already completed along the Manipur-Mizoram border. Authorities responsible for the project have been directed to expedite the remaining border fencing.

Illegal immigration from Myanmar has been a significant factor contributing to the ongoing violence in Manipur. The Meiteis have accused local Kukis of aiding a large number of Kukis from Myanmar in settling in forest lands, where they are allegedly engaging in extensive poppy cultivation. This situation has raised concerns and requires close attention from the authorities to address the issues and maintain stability in the region.