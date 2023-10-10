Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Medical Mishap in Bengaluru: Boy's Life Lost Due to Doctor's Error

    In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-year-old boy named Preetam Naik lost his life in Konanakunte, Bengaluru, after receiving treatment for a fever at a private hospital. The young boy's tragic demise has raised questions about medical practices and negligence.

    Medical Mishap in Bengaluru: Boy's Life Lost Due to Doctor's Error
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    The unfortunate sequence of events began when Preetam developed a fever on October 6th. Concerned parents rushed him to a local private hospital for treatment. However, what should have been a routine procedure took a devastating turn when the attending doctor administered an injection, resulting in a severe reaction.
    Protests and road blockade: Cauvery water dispute triggers unrest in Bengaluru; check details

    Subsequently, Preetam's condition worsened as he experienced swelling and pain at the injection site. The family returned to the same hospital on October 7th, where the doctor prescribed a tonic and medication but failed to alleviate the boy's suffering.

    With the pain persisting and the swelling increasing, Preetam was taken to another local private hospital on October 8th. It was there that a decision was made to transfer him to Rajajinagar ESI Hospital. Late in the evening on the same day, a surgery was performed on the injection site.

    Tragically, the surgery revealed that Preetam's organs were not functioning properly, and his kidneys had failed. The family decided to transfer him to Narayan Hrudayalaya in a desperate attempt to save his life. However, their hopes were shattered as the young boy passed away while being transported from Rajajinagar ESI Hospital to Narayan Hospital.

    Devastated by their loss, Preetam’s grieving parents lodged a complaint against the doctors at Rajnandini Hospital, alleging medical negligence. The Konanakunte police registered a case under CRPC 174C based on their complaint.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru rains turn city into aquatic playground; Govt praised for 'Great' infrastructure vkp

    Bengaluru rains turn city into aquatic playground; Govt praised for 'Great' infrastructure

    12k for 1RK flat in Bengaluru? Internet explodes with hilarious reactions vkp

    12k for 1RK flat in Bengaluru? Internet explodes with hilarious reactions

    Tragic accident in Karnataka's Hospet: Lorry-SUV collision claims 7 lives of family vkp

    Tragic accident in Karnataka's Hospet: Lorry-SUV collision claims 7 lives of family

    Karnataka High Court rebukes govt over lack of toilets and drinking water in state schools vkp

    Karnataka High Court rebukes govt over lack of toilets and drinking water in state schools

    Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life, Yellow alert for the next 48 hours vkp

    Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life, Yellow alert for the next 48 hours

    Recent Stories

    When Karan Johar got baffled on who is more nuanced in acting between Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (THROWBACK) vma

    When Karan Johar got baffled on who is more nuanced in acting between Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (THROWBACK)

    Jackky Bhagnani wishes girlfriend Rakul Preet on birthday, expresses love - READ SHG

    Jackky Bhagnani wishes girlfriend Rakul Preet on birthday, expresses love - READ

    football Euro 2028 to be held in UK and Ireland; Italy and Turkey to co-host 2023 edition - check proposed venues snt

    Euro 2028 to be held in UK and Ireland; Italy and Turkey to co-host 2023 edition - check proposed venues

    Vivo V29 Pro is now AVAILABLE for sale in India 5 things to know before buying it gcw

    Vivo V29 Pro is now AVAILABLE for sale in India: 5 things to know before buying it

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts today rkn

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts today

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon