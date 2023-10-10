Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Protests and road blockade: Cauvery water dispute triggers unrest in Bengaluru; check details

    As tensions persist between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Cauvery water dispute, pro-Kannada organizations are gearing up for a road blockade on Tuesday near the Hoskote toll booth in Bengaluru. The planned blockade, spearheaded by Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, is a protest against the unresolved water-sharing issues between the two states.
     

    Protests and road blockade: Cauvery water dispute triggers unrest in Bengaluru; check details
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    Last week, pro-Kannada organization members were detained by the police during protests related to the Cauvery Water issue. The Cauvery River is vital source of water  for both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, serving as a primary source of sustenance for the regions. The protracted dispute over the distribution of Cauvery waters has fueled tensions between the states' governments.
    Good news for Bengalureans: No increase in property tax, assures DyCM DK Shivakumar

    The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee issued a directive mandating Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu between September 28 and October 15, 2023. In response, the Karnataka government opposed this directive by filing a review petition in both the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
    The ongoing protest, spearheaded by the prominent activist Vatal Nagaraj, has drawn the participation of more than a hundred dedicated workers from various pro-Kannada organizations. 

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah voiced his dismay regarding the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's order, highlighting the state's incapacity to adhere to the mandated water release due to the existing circumstances. The decision led to political upheaval, with former CM Basavaraj Bommai criticizing the current government for not demonstrating a commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests.
    Tamil actor Siddharth takes issue with Shiva Rajkumar's apology after press conference disruption

    The Karnataka government had previously cited severe drought conditions in parts of the state to justify withholding water supply to Tamil Nadu. However, Tamil Nadu countered by accusing Karnataka of deceit to safeguard its own water supply.

    Vatal Nagaraj, a prominent figure in the pro-Kannada movement, has joined the demonstration at the Hoskote toll booth, lending his voice to the cause. 
    In a statement, Vatal Nagaraj emphasized the significance of the highway blockade, asserting that it would draw the attention of the Prime Minister and raise awareness about the importance of the Cauvery issue. He called for unwavering determination in the fight and criticized the government for its water release decisions.

    Protesters have been vocal and passionate, with slogans echoing at the toll plaza. In response, the police arrested some individuals and boarded them onto a KSRTC bus. Pro-Kannada organizations have staged a sit-in protest on the road, causing a traffic jam in the vicinity of the toll booth.

     As tensions escalate, the protest has disrupted normal traffic flow in the area.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AAP leader Raghav Chadha moves Delhi High Court against Patiala court's decision on bungalow allotment AJR

    AAP leader Raghav Chadha moves Delhi HC against Patiala court's decision on bungalow allotment

    Israel-Palestine War: CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to S Jaishankar for safety of Keralites stranded in Israel anr

    Israel-Palestine War: CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to S Jaishankar for safety of Keralites stranded in Israel

    Tragic accident in Karnataka's Hospet: Lorry-SUV collision claims 7 lives of family vkp

    Tragic accident in Karnataka's Hospet: Lorry-SUV collision claims 7 lives of family

    Kerala: Over 50 people lose money in Vengeri Agrico scam rkn

    Kerala: Over 50 people lose money in Vengeri Agrico scam

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty in trouble over role in backdoor appointments to 10 more people anr

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty in trouble over role in backdoor appointments to 10 more people

    Recent Stories

    Canada-based SFJ terror group head Gurpatwant Pannu threatens India with Hamas-like strikes AJR

    BREAKING: Canada-based SFJ terror group head Gurpatwant Pannu threatens India with Hamas-like strikes | WATCH

    5 books that teach you how to save money RKK

    5 books that teach you how to save money

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their temperatures ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their temperatures

    Israel festival attack survivor narrates Hamas horror Hid under dead bodies for 7 hours; lucky to survive

    'Hid under dead bodies for 7 hours; lucky to survive...' Israel festival attack survivor narrates Hamas horror

    Leo REVIEW Is Thalapathy Vijay action film worth watching Read FIRST reaction RBA

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action film worth watching? Read FIRST reaction

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon