Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Udupi BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary summoned for alleged code of conduct breach

    BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary, along with MLA Suresh Shetty and party leader Lalaji R. Mendon, received court summons for allegedly violating the Election Code of Conduct by holding a campaign meeting without permission. Meanwhile, candidates from Congress and BJP are targeting voters in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, where many coastal residents' voting rights remain registered.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary summoned for alleged code of conduct breach vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Kota Srinivas Poojary, the BJP candidate in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, has been served with a court summons over accusations of violating the Election Code of Conduct. Alongside Poojary, MLA Suresh Shetty and party leader Lalaji R. Mendon have also received a summons from the Special Court of People's Representatives.

    The summons comes following a complaint lodged by election officials, alleging that on March 30th, Poojary held a campaign meeting within the premises of a private college in Katapadi without obtaining prior permission from the election authorities.

    Karnataka: BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary calls for action amidst Godhra reference  

    The court has directed Poojary and the other summoned individuals to appear before it on May 27th to provide explanations regarding the alleged violation.

    It has been observed that Udupi and Dakshina Kannada (D.K.) district candidates from both Congress and BJP parties are reaching out to voters who are based in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Sangli due to their employment there. Despite residing in these metros for years, many individuals' voting rights remain registered in their hometowns.

    BJP appoints Kota Srinivas Poojary as opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council

    As a consequence, it has become customary for candidates to visit these urban areas during elections, urging the local populace to cast their votes in their favour. This trend is particularly prevalent during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, as every vote is deemed crucial, given the fierce competition between Congress and BJP in both Udupi and D.K. constituencies.

    In light of this, on March 6th, BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary and D.K. Brijesh Chowta, along with MLAs from both districts, are scheduled to travel to Bengaluru to participate in the Coastal Congress program. Additionally, they will visit Mumbai on March 7th to garner support from the coastal community residing there.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru woman complains against Rapido driver for allegedly abusing her father vkp

    Bengaluru woman complains against Rapido driver for allegedly abusing her father

    Karnataka: Animals in Bannerghatta Biological Park to be provided with vegetable, fruit candies amid heatwave vkp

    Karnataka: Animals in Bannerghatta Biological Park to be provided with vegetable, fruit candies amid heatwave

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro to get additional trains by year end to ease peak hour woes vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro to get additional trains by year end to ease peak hour woes

    Good news for Karnataka residents: IMD predicts light showers for 5 days from tomorrow, April 7 vkp

    Good news for Karnataka residents: IMD predicts light showers for 5 days from April 7

    Bengaluru: One girl tests positive for cholera among 47 admitted from BMRCI girls hostel vkp

    Bengaluru: One girl tests positive for cholera among 47 admitted from BMRCI girls hostel

    Recent Stories

    Heeramandi Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in saree as she promotes her song Tilasmi Bahein RBA

    ‘Heeramandi’: Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in saree as she promotes her song 'Tilasmi Bahein'

    Bengaluru woman complains against Rapido driver for allegedly abusing her father vkp

    Bengaluru woman complains against Rapido driver for allegedly abusing her father

    Received no intel report on Kannur bomb-making, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan; 4 in custody anr

    Received no intel report on Kannur bomb-making, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Mark Zuckerberg is wealthier than Elon Musk, a first since 2020 here is why check out net worth gcw

    Mark Zuckerberg is wealthier than Elon Musk, a first since 2020

    Karnataka: Animals in Bannerghatta Biological Park to be provided with vegetable, fruit candies amid heatwave vkp

    Karnataka: Animals in Bannerghatta Biological Park to be provided with vegetable, fruit candies amid heatwave

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon