BJP appoints Kota Srinivas Poojary as opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council

Six months following a significant setback in the assembly elections, the BJP has made decisive appointments within its ranks in Karnataka. The former chief minister and eminent Lingayat leader, B Y Vijayendra, has been elected as the state president of the party. This move comes in the wake of the BJP's efforts to revitalize its leadership structure after the electoral defeat.

Moreover, R Ashok has been nominated as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, marking a strategic move within the party hierarchy. Adding to these developments, Kota Srinivas Poojary, a seasoned BJP stalwart, has been elected and bestowed with the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. This decision aligns with the directives of the BJP National President, JP Nadda.



Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Assembly to be placed in Council's next session

The series of appointments and elections within the BJP have resulted in multiple leaders being entrusted with key responsibilities. Kota Srinivas Poojary, a veteran in Karnataka's political landscape, has previously served as a minister across various government departments. His political journey began in 2009 when he was first elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council, and since then, he has undertaken pivotal roles within the party and the government.

Sunil Valyapure has also been named the Parishad Vice President, signifying a strategic restructuring within the party's hierarchy. Additionally, prominent figures like Aravinda Bellad, Ravikumar, and Dodna Gowda G Patil have been assigned significant roles as per the directives of BJP National President JP Nadda. Aravinda Bellad assumes the position of Deputy Leader of the Lower House, while Ravikumar and Dodna Gowda G Patil have been appointed as Parishad Whip and Lower House Whip, respectively.