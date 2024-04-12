Lok Sabha polls 2024: Postal voting for senior citizens in three constituencies of Bengaluru begins tomorrow

In Bengaluru, postal voting arrangements have been made for 6,372 eligible senior citizens and disabled individuals across three Lok Sabha constituencies. Door-to-door voting will occur from August 13th to August 18th, enabling voters to cast their ballots conveniently. Only a fraction of eligible voters have opted for postal voting, emphasizing the importance of inclusive electoral initiatives.

According to electoral regulations, senior citizens above 85 years of age and disabled persons are permitted to vote from home by post. Those who have applied for postal voting must ensure they vote on the specified date, as there will be no opportunity to visit polling stations on the general election day.



Out of a total of 1,17,350 eligible voters in Bengaluru, including 95,128 senior citizens and 22,222 disabled persons, only 6,128 seniors and 191 disabled individuals have opted for postal voting. These numbers highlight the importance of such initiatives in ensuring that every eligible voter can exercise their democratic right without facing any barriers.

A dedicated team of officials will visit applicants' homes to collect postal ballots, making the process smooth and efficient. By providing advance notice of the visitation date, authorities aim to ensure that all eligible voters are well-prepared to participate in the electoral process.