Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check Thoothukudi key candidates, date of voting and other important details

    The daughter of the late M Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi seeks reelection after securing a resounding victory in the 2019 polls, where she defeated BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan by an impressive margin of 3.47 lakh votes.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check Thoothukudi key candidates, date of voting and other important details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 8:54 PM IST

    As the political temperature rises in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Thoothukudi constituency emerges as a focal point of intense electoral rivalry. The battleground for this parliamentary seat is set for a fierce showdown among three prominent contenders: the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in alliance with Congress, the traditional rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the emerging Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar bloc.

    DMK stalwart and sitting Thoothukudi MP, Kanimozhi, submitted her nomination papers, expressing gratitude to her party for entrusting her with the responsibility once again. Running under the banner of the INDIA bloc, Kanimozhi exuded confidence, asserting that the current electoral climate is favorable for her and the party.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Coimbatore constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    The daughter of the late M Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi seeks reelection after securing a resounding victory in the 2019 polls, where she defeated BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan by an impressive margin of 3.47 lakh votes.

    In opposition, AIADMK has nominated R Sivasamy Velumani, a prominent figure from Srivaikuntam known for his expertise in orthopedic medicine, as their candidate.

    Since the 2019 elections, the electoral landscape in Tamil Nadu has witnessed significant shifts, with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance dominating the political scene by securing a landslide victory with 38 out of 39 seats.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Gorakhpur seat

    As the polling day draws near, the battle for Thoothukudi intensifies, with political heavyweights and grassroots campaigners vying to earn the trust and mandate of the electorate.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 8:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ola to close operations in UK, Australia, and New Zealand; Focus on India business AJR

    Ola to close operations in UK, Australia, and New Zealand; Focus on India business

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check Chennai South key candidates, date of voting and other important details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check Chennai South key candidates, date of voting and other important details

    Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional apology in Supreme Court over misleading advertisements AJR

    Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional apology in Supreme Court over misleading ads

    Dont be selfish Internet roasts Rahul's top man Pitroda for viral remark on middle-class tax hike (WATCH) snt

    'Don't be selfish': Sam Pitroda roasted for middle-class tax hike remark if Congress comes to power (WATCH)

    ECI issues notice to Randeep Surjewala over comments on Hema Malini; Response due by April 11 AJR

    ECI issues notice to Randeep Surjewala over comments on Hema Malini; Response due by April 11

    Recent Stories

    cricket Azhar Mahmood appointed as Pakistan Head coach for New Zealand T20I series osf

    Azhar Mahmood appointed as Pakistan head coach for New Zealand T20I series

    Ola to close operations in UK, Australia, and New Zealand; Focus on India business AJR

    Ola to close operations in UK, Australia, and New Zealand; Focus on India business

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check Chennai South key candidates, date of voting and other important details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check Chennai South key candidates, date of voting and other important details

    cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga

    cricket Rishabh Pant's IPL form boosts T20 World Cup selection prospects: Report osf

    Rishabh Pant's IPL form boosts T20 World Cup selection prospects: Report

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon