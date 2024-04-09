Lok Sabha elections 2024: Check Thoothukudi key candidates, date of voting and other important details

The daughter of the late M Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi seeks reelection after securing a resounding victory in the 2019 polls, where she defeated BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan by an impressive margin of 3.47 lakh votes.

As the political temperature rises in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Thoothukudi constituency emerges as a focal point of intense electoral rivalry. The battleground for this parliamentary seat is set for a fierce showdown among three prominent contenders: the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in alliance with Congress, the traditional rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the emerging Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar bloc.

DMK stalwart and sitting Thoothukudi MP, Kanimozhi, submitted her nomination papers, expressing gratitude to her party for entrusting her with the responsibility once again. Running under the banner of the INDIA bloc, Kanimozhi exuded confidence, asserting that the current electoral climate is favorable for her and the party.

In opposition, AIADMK has nominated R Sivasamy Velumani, a prominent figure from Srivaikuntam known for his expertise in orthopedic medicine, as their candidate.

Since the 2019 elections, the electoral landscape in Tamil Nadu has witnessed significant shifts, with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance dominating the political scene by securing a landslide victory with 38 out of 39 seats.

As the polling day draws near, the battle for Thoothukudi intensifies, with political heavyweights and grassroots campaigners vying to earn the trust and mandate of the electorate.