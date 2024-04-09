Lok Sabha polls 2024: These parts of India will vote for the first time this election

The decision to hold elections in these previously inaccessible zones marks a departure from the past, where voting activities were hampered due to the pervasive influence of Maoist insurgency.

In a recent development, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 are aall to witness a historic event as several interior regions nestled within the Maoist-dominated stronghold of Singhbhum seat in Jharkhand will exercise their franchise for the first time on May 13.

To provide the electoral process in these remote areas, authorities have earmarked 118 polling booths, marking a pivotal step towards inclusivity and democratic participation. Singhbhum, a reserved constituency for Scheduled Tribes, boasts a substantial voter base of 14.32 lakh individuals, including 7.27 lakh women.

Kuldeep Chaudhary, the Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer of West Singhbhum, highlighting the administration's commitment to ensuring comprehensive voter coverage.

"We are committed to ensuring that no voter is left out... we have identified many areas where polling will be conducted for the first time or after nearly two decades," Chaudhary said.

"Included among the 118 polling booths located in challenging terrains such as Robokera, Binj, Thalkobad, Jaraikela, Roam, Rengrahatu, Hansabeda, and Chhotanagra, are several areas requiring air-dropping of polling materials. Some polling teams are set to trek 4-5 km to reach designated locations. This concerted effort ensures comprehensive coverage," Chaudhary further added.

Thalkobad and approximately two dozen other villages, once labeled as "liberated zones," have undergone significant transformation with the intervention of security forces. Operations like Operation Anaconda facilitated the establishment of 15 new security camps in the region, marking a shift from their earlier status.

Chaudhary eplained arrangements made to facilitate voting in remote locations, citing the identification of 118 booths in challenging terrains like Robokera, Binj, Thalkobad, among others. The polling parties will be transported via trains and roadways, alongside logistical planning.

Despite enduring challenges posed by left-wing extremism, concerted efforts have been made to bolster security presence in the region, with the establishment of 15 new security force camps. Additionally, innovative initiatives such as home voting options for elderly and disabled voters underscore the administration's commitment to fostering an inclusive electoral process.

As Jharkhand gears up for the Lok Sabha polls in four phases scheduled on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1, the historic inclusion of interior regions in Singhbhum seat marks a pivotal moment in the state's democratic landscape, symbolising a triumph of inclusivity and democratic values.

