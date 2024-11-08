Bengaluru: First phase of Queen city construction begins; Over 1 lakh job opportunities expected

KIADB has launched the first phase of Queen City, a 5,800-acre smart city project near Doddaballapur and Nelamangala. Inspired by Gujarat’s Gift City, Queen City aims to integrate eco-friendly living, create 1 lakh jobs, and promote sectors like technology, health, and education.

The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has started initial steps toward building Queen (Queen) City, a significant new development focused on enhancing the state's industrial sector. Spanning a total area of 5,800 acres, the project aims to create a city designed for smart living and knowledge, health, and innovation. A private firm has been assigned the task of preparing a detailed master plan for Queen City, as well as a report for the project's first phase.

Queen City is inspired by Gujarat’s Gift City but will cover an area six times bigger. It’s planned to be established between Doddaballapur and Nelamangala taluks, with the entire project under KIADB’s management. The initiative, first announced in September, is expected to play a central role in advancing Karnataka’s industrial infrastructure, creating a smart, self-sustaining city that combines eco-friendly design with cutting-edge industries and facilities.



KIADB’s recent tender process aims to appoint a firm to prepare a master plan for the entire 5,800-acre area and to deliver a Detailed Project Report (DPR) specifically for the first phase, which will span 2,000 acres. According to KIADB guidelines, the appointed firm is required to submit an initial draft of the master plan and DPR within four weeks, allowing an additional two weeks for any necessary adjustments. A monitoring committee consisting of KIADB’s Chief Engineer, Superintendent Engineer, Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers, and Zonal Officers will oversee the firm’s work to ensure project alignment.



Eco-friendly smart city with housing 5 lakh people

Queen City will be designed to house around 5 lakh residents and integrate sustainable features like solar power, waste recycling, and green spaces. With an anticipated investment of around Rs 40,000 crore, the city will not only offer state-of-the-art living facilities but will also be a hub for technological and industrial development. The project is expected to generate approximately 1 lakh job opportunities, marking a significant boost to local employment.

Queen City will prioritize industries that promote knowledge, health, and innovation. Plans include the establishment of over 500 domestic and international educational institutions, world-class hospitals, and research facilities. The city will focus on advanced sectors like space technology, semiconductors, aerospace, and defence, aligning with Karnataka's vision for a future-ready industrial landscape.

