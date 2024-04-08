Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Two elephants die due to excess heat, lack of drinking water in Ramanagara

    The Ramanagara district is reeling from a series of unfortunate events involving human-wildlife conflicts. A 30-year-old elephant and a 14-year-old elephant have succumbed to the scorching heat, possibly exacerbated by ingesting mangoes. Additionally, a villager, HR Jagadish, lost his life in an encounter with an elephant while attending to his coffee plantation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 8:21 AM IST

    A series of unfortunate incidents have struck the Ramanagara district, where both wildlife and humans have fallen prey to forest encounters. From the tragic demise of a 30-year-old elephant to the untimely deaths of elephants and a villager, the region grapples with the repercussions of human-animal conflicts and environmental challenges.

    The elephant's death near the sanctuary has been attributed to the scorching heat and a lack of sustenance. Forest officials speculate that the elephant may have ingested excessive mangoes, worsening its condition.

    Fatal heatwave in Karnataka: Labourer succumbs to suspected heat stroke in Kalaburgi district

    In another tragic occurrence, another 14-year-old elephant died from the excess heat of the sun. Despite receiving medical care and being returned to the forest, the elephant succumbed within the jungle. According to the reports, the two elephants have succumbed to a lack of food and scorching heat. The elephant that died in the Bettahalli was given medical treatment and was released into the forest. However, later, this elephant died in the jungle.

    Bengaluru records highest temperature on March 29 in five years, IMD issues heat wave alert

    Another elephant found dead near Yaluvanath was starved due to a lack of food. This elephant that died in a fight between two wild elephants in the forest was said to have had blood clots, which were also the cause of death.

    Villager dies from elephant attack:

    Among these tragedies, a villager succumbed to injuries from an encounter with the elephant. HR Jagadish alias Kanta (49) of Hosagutti village fell victim to a fatal encounter with an elephant while en route to tend to his coffee plantation. Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene as the elephant trampled Jagadish before fleeing into the nearby wilderness.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 8:21 AM IST
