    Fatal heatwave in Karnataka: Labourer succumbs to suspected heat stroke in Kalaburgi district

    Karnataka is reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius in several regions. Tragedy struck as a laborer died while working, suspected to be due to heatstroke or heart attack. The Meteorological Department warns of a tropical wave expected to hit several districts. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    Karnataka has been hit by a heatwave, and tragedy struck when a labourer, Sharanappa Samagara, collapsed and died while working in Dannoor village of Alanda taluka in Kalaburgi district. Aged 42, Sharanappa's death is suspected to be due to a heat stroke or heart attack. Authorities have initiated an investigation, with a case registered at Narona Police Station. The truth behind his demise will likely be revealed only after a post-mortem examination.

    The relentless heatwave has been particularly severe in coastal, North Karnataka, and Kalyan Karnataka regions. Temperatures have soared past 40 degrees Celsius for over a week, with Kalaburagi registering the highest temperature in the state at 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

    Bengaluru records highest temperature on March 29 in five years, IMD issues heat wave alert

    Other affected areas include Raichur and Bagalkot, where temperatures peaked at 40.4 degrees Celsius, and Koppal and Vijayapur, experiencing highs of 39.7 and 39.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

    Adding to the woes, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a tropical wave expected to hit Kalaburagi, Bagalkote, Raichur, and Koppal districts from the 2nd to the 5th of the month.

    IMD predicts three-day rainfall in drought-hit Karnataka starting today

    The heatwave's impact extends beyond human lives, affecting agricultural sectors profoundly. Coffee plantations across the country are witnessing stunted flower growth due to prolonged exposure to the sun. Despite sporadic rains, the coffee buds, crucial for next year's crop, are withering away. The absence of substantial rainfall has left water sources depleted, exacerbating the plight of farmers.

    Not only coffee but black pepper vines are also succumbing to the harsh conditions. The lack of rain has caused leaves to wither, leaving the vines desolate and dried up. Farmers are deeply concerned about the repercussions of the upcoming harvest.

