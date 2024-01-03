Karnataka: Tribals finally get Aadhar cards after 14-year wait at Chamarajanagar

Tribals in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, finally receive Aadhaar cards after a 14-year wait, thanks to a campaign initiated by the UIDAI. District Collector's efforts led to 2,974 tribals obtaining cards, facilitating access to crucial services like healthcare and insurance. Door-to-door visits aim to ensure all tribals receive their Aadhaar cards by January's end.

After a prolonged wait of 14 years, tribals residing in the remote corners of the backward Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka have finally been issued their Aadhaar cards, marking a significant milestone in access to essential services for these communities.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), launched more than a decade ago, recently reached the doorsteps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, initiating a campaign aimed at providing Aadhaar cards to facilitate access to essential insurance schemes and healthcare for these marginalized groups.



The initiative specifically targeted the more than 32,000 tribals spread across 158 districts in Chamarajanagar, including Hanur, Kollegala, Yalandur, and Gundlupet taluks. For years, thousands among them were deprived of basic facilities due to the unavailability of Aadhaar cards, unable to travel to distant districts to acquire them.

District Collector Shilpa Nag, attentive to the plight of these marginalized communities, brought their challenges to the government's attention and spearheaded a special campaign. As a result, 2,974 tribals have now successfully obtained their Aadhaar cards, including 520 newly issued cards, through 152 channels since the campaign's launch on August 30, 2023.

The significance of the Aadhaar card for accessing various services cannot be overstated. It serves as a prerequisite for acquiring essentials such as ration, Sandyasuraksha, Ayushman Bharat, and even opening bank accounts. The absence of these cards meant many were unable to obtain caste certificates or even receive medical treatment, leading to tragic outcomes.

The proactive steps taken by the District Collector have been pivotal in ensuring that essential facilities reach the doorsteps of the tribals alongside their newly acquired Aadhaar cards. Tribal leader Bommaiah highlighted the transformative impact of these cards, enabling the community to access previously inaccessible benefits.



Ratnamma, a tribal woman, expressed hope for the future, acknowledging the potential for an array of facilities to become accessible now that they possess Aadhaar cards. To streamline this process further, a dedicated team comprising health officials, tribal welfare authorities, food and civil supplies personnel, and healthcare workers is conducting door-to-door visits. Their objective is to assess the health status of ration cardholders and compile comprehensive family information.

Recognizing the Aadhaar card's pivotal role in accessing essential services, district authorities are steadfastly committed to ensuring every tribal individual receives their Aadhaar card by the end of January.