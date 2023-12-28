India News

How to Lock Aadhaar Biometrics through online?

Image credits: Wikpedia

Download the M Aadhaar app

Image credits: Getty

Register the Aadhaar number

Image credits: Getty

Enter OTP and set 4 digit PIN

Image credits: Wikpedia

Access Aadhaar profile

Image credits: Freepik

Click the three dots in the top corner of the screen and scroll down

Image credits: Freepik

Select 'Lock Biometrics'

Image credits: Freepik

Enter your four-digit PIN to lock your biometrics

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One