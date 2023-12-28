India News
How to Lock Aadhaar Biometrics through online?
Image credits: Wikpedia
Download the M Aadhaar app
Image credits: Getty
Register the Aadhaar number
Image credits: Getty
Enter OTP and set 4 digit PIN
Image credits: Wikpedia
Access Aadhaar profile
Image credits: Freepik
Click the three dots in the top corner of the screen and scroll down
Image credits: Freepik
Select 'Lock Biometrics'
Image credits: Freepik
Enter your four-digit PIN to lock your biometrics
Image credits: Freepik
