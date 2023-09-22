Karnataka Tourism: Share your reels and photos and win 2 days travel as gift

To celebrate World Tourism Day, the Karnataka State Tourism Department is hosting a photo contest and video challenge. Participants can share their Karnataka travel photos with #WTDkarnatakaCompetition and tag @Karnatakaworld on social media for a chance to win a 2-day tour. There's also a video challenge with the hashtag #WTDKarnatakareel. Winners will enjoy a complimentary 1-night/2-day stay at select hotels.

In honour of World Tourism Day, the Karnataka State Tourism Department has launched an engaging competition for travel enthusiasts. The contest invites participants to share their favourite travel photos from previous trips within Karnataka on the Department of Tourism's social media platform, @Karnatakaworld, for a chance to win a fantastic 2-day tour with a 1-night stay.

This initiative allows you to embark on a memorable journey across Karnataka with your family or friends, all while participating in the #WorldTourismDay23 celebration hosted by the State Tourism Department. To enter, simply post your best travel photos using the hashtag #WTDkarnatakaCompetition and tag @Karnatakaworld on your social media pages before September 25th. By doing so, you stand a chance to win exciting travel prizes.



For those eager to participate in the competition, additional information can be found by visiting this link: [Competition Terms and Conditions] (https://www.kstdc.co/terms-and-conditions/).

In addition to the photo contest, there's also a thrilling Video Challenge as part of World Tourism Day. This challenge is open to all content creators and travel enthusiasts. Create engaging reels, videos, or vlogs related to Tourism and green Initiatives and more. Share your creations using the hashtag #WTDKarnatakareel before September 25th to qualify for an enticing travel offer.



The selection process for winners will be for the most likes and comments on their shared photos or videos. The top three posts in this category will be chosen and announced as winners. The lucky winners will enjoy a complimentary 1-night/2-day stay at JRL, KSTDC, and various private hotels.

The competition period is from September 20th to September 25th.