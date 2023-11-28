Karnataka: Students in Tumkur face shortage of buses due to Shakti Yojana

Students in Tumkur face hurdles accessing urban schools due to crowded buses from the Shakti Yojana scheme. Karunada Vijaya Sena demanded more buses and discounted yearly passes. If unmet, they threaten statewide protests. Despite criticism, the scheme boasts 92 crore women users, with plans to celebrate 100 crore riders soon. The transport Minister plans a special event to honour the milestone.

Students from rural areas in Tumkur have encountered difficulties in accessing urban schools and colleges due to the impact of the Shakti Yojana, prompting protests by the Karunada Vijaya Sena student unit. The student body submitted a petition to the District Collector, urging the provision of extra buses for rural students benefiting from the Shakti Yojana scheme.

Pawan Yadav, the district president of the student group, highlighted that the majority of Shakti Yojana beneficiaries are women. However, the buses often reach capacity, causing drivers and conductors to leave students stranded without boarding. This situation has left many students struggling without transportation.



To mitigate this issue, students proposed a discounted pass if paid for a year in advance and requested additional buses during morning and evening hours due to the challenges posed by the semester system. Pawan Yadav asserted that if necessary actions aren't taken, they are prepared to mobilize state-wide protests under the banner of Karunada Vijaya Sena.

Arun Krishna Iya, the district president, emphasized the importance of government support for students by ensuring timely and adequate bus services to villages. He warned of an impending intense struggle if these needs were not met.



Notably, the Shakti Yojana, a government guarantee scheme, has witnessed a surge in women passengers utilizing the program. Around 92 crore women have travelled in government transport buses under this initiative since its launch on June 11. The daily ridership is expected to surpass 100 crores by the end of the month, indicating a steady increase in women utilizing the free transport services provided by the State Road Transport Corporation.

Transport Minister Ramalingareddy acknowledged the success of the Shakti Yojana despite challenges and opposition criticism. Expressing confidence, he announced plans for a special program on the 17th to celebrate reaching 100 crores of women benefiting from the free bus service.