    Shakti scheme triumph: Karnataka state transport marks 100 crore passenger milestone

    The Shakti Yojana, promoting women's travel in government buses, surpasses 100 crore passengers across four State Road Transport Corporations. With a grant of Rs 2,800 crores for energy projects, women travellers' ticket value reaches Rs 2,397 crore. A celebration at Vidhana Soudha will honor accident-free bus drivers as part of the achievement's recognition.

    Shakti scheme triumph: Karnataka state transport marks 100 crore passenger milestone
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    The Shakti Yojana, initiated on June 11, reached a significant milestone as the number of women passengers travelling in government transport buses across four State Road Transport Corporations crossed 100 crore on Wednesday.

    Since its inception, the scheme has seen a substantial uptake, with 100.47 crore women passengers utilizing the government transport services till November 22. On average, between 60 to 65 lakh women commute via buses operated by the State Road Transport Corporations daily. The consistent growth in women passengers' numbers reflects the positive impact of the Shakti Yojana. Notably, women travelers' ticket value has already reached a sum of Rs 2,397 crore.

    Karnataka: Rush for free bus ride claims two lives in Tumkur; check details

    Additionally, the government has allocated a grant of Rs 2,800 crores for the energy project in the ongoing year.

    In light of this achievement, the State Road Transport Organization arranged a celebratory event on Friday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will honour bus drivers from all four corporations who have maintained accident-free records. The ceremony will take place at the Vidhana Soudha's banquet hall as a gesture of recognition for their commendable service.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
