Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Son hires hitmen to kill own family at Gadag; Supari killers murder guests instead

    In Gadag City, Karnataka, a shocking murder unfolded in Dasara Gully, involving prominent council member Prakash Bakale's family and guests. Investigation revealed Bakale's elder son, Vinayak, orchestrated the crime, allegedly motivated by familial disputes. The hired assassins missed their targets, killing three guests instead. Police swiftly apprehended the suspects for interrogation.

    Karnataka: Son hires hitmen to kill own family at Gadag; Supari killers murder guests instead vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    Dasara Gully in Gadag City, Karnataka, was thrown into disruption as news broke out regarding the heinous murder of four individuals in their own home. What initially seemed like a targeted attack on a prominent municipal council member, Prakash Bakale, and his family, has taken a chilling turn with revelations of familial betrayal and hired assassins.

    The victims of this gruesome act were identified as Karthik Bakale (28), Parasurama Hadimani (55), his wife Lakshmi Hadimani (45), and their daughter Akanksha Hadimani (16). Shockingly, investigations have revealed that the orchestrator behind this macabre scheme was none other than Prakash Bakale's blood – his elder son, Vinayak Bakale.

    Karnataka horror: Four family members brutally killed in their sleep in Gadag

    Vinayak Bakale allegedly contracted hitmen from Maharashtra to carry out the sinister deed, presumably motivated by internal familial disputes, particularly concerning property distribution. However, the hired assassins missed their intended targets and instead inflicted fatal harm upon three unsuspecting guests who were present in the house.

    Karnataka: 38 medical students suspended for making reels inside district hospital at Gadag

    The horrific incident unfolded in the early hours of Friday morning when the assailants forcefully entered the Bakale residence, launching a merciless assault. While Karthik Bakale, who was sleeping on the ground floor, fell victim to the attackers, the family members of Parasurama Hadimani, who were resting on the first floor, also faced the wrath of the intruders.

    Following the execution of their nefarious deed, the perpetrators callously discarded the murder weapons, tossing them into the backyard before fleeing the scene. The victims, Parasurama Hadimani, Lakshmi Hadimani, and their daughter Akanksha, hailed from Koppal and had arrived in Gadag city on April 17 to partake in the joyous occasion of Karthik Bakale's engagement ceremony. In response to the ghastly crime, the Gadag police swiftly apprehended the accused individuals and initiated rigorous interrogation procedures to unravel the full extent of the conspiracy.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha polls 2023: Congress' Raksha Ramaiah promises 100% literacy, assures Yettinahole project completion vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress' Raksha Ramaiah promises 100% literacy, assures Yettinahole project completion

    IMD predicts five more days of sweltering heat across six states, including Karnataka vkp

    IMD predicts five more days of sweltering heat across six states, including Karnataka

    Bengaluru: 30-year-old West Bengal man arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl at KR Puram vkp

    Bengaluru: 30-year-old West Bengal man arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl at KR Puram

    'PM Modi's Mangalsutra remark indicates BJP's fear of defeat': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    ‘PM Modi’s Mangalsutra remark indicates BJP's fear of defeat': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Hubballi Neha Hiremath murder case to be investigated by CID: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Hubballi Neha Hiremath murder case to be investigated by CID: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    What is 'Bha'? New footwear sizing system for Indians RKK

    What is 'Bha'? New footwear sizing system for Indians

    cricket IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill face captaincy test in Delhi osf

    IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill face captaincy test in Delhi

    Tomato pulp to Aloe Vera gel 7 DIY remedies for glowing skin in summer nights gcw eai

    7 DIY remedies for glowing skin in summer nights

    Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi? Workers clean Congress leader's house amid rumours anr

    Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi? Workers clean Congress leader's house amid rumours

    Kalamassery blast case: Martin Dominic sole accused; police submit charge sheet in court rkn

    Kalamassery blast case: Martin Dominic sole accused; police submit charge sheet in court

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon