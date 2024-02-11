Karnataka: 38 medical students suspended for making reels inside district hospital at Gadag

Medical students sparked a public outcry by circulating reels on social media showcasing their antics in a district hospital. The administration swiftly suspended the involved students due to unauthorized filming on hospital premises. Dr Basavaraja Bommanahalli, GIMS director, emphasized the seriousness of the situation and the decision's consultation with senior officials.

The public outcry was sparked by the discovery of reels, created by the medical students themselves, circulating on social media platforms, showcasing their antics within the corridors of the district hospital. Responding to the public demand for action, the administration swiftly took measures, leading to the suspension of the involved students.

The reels, reportedly made by MBBS internship students, were filmed at various locations within the district hospital without proper authorization. When questioned about their actions, one student mentioned that they intended to create these reels in anticipation of the upcoming graduation celebrations in April, aiming not to disturb anyone in the process. However, the decision to utilize the hospital premises for such activities was deemed inappropriate by the authorities.

Dr. Basavaraja Bommanahalli, the director of GIMS, highlighted the seriousness of the situation, stating that the decision to suspend the students was made after consultation with department heads, the District Surgeon, and other senior officials.