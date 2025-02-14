Madhubala Birthday: Know about Bollywood actress' career, love life

Entertainment
It is 92nd birth anniversary of Bollywood's most beautiful heroine, Madhubala. She was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1933, in Delhi. She was the fifth among 11 siblings
Madhubala stepped into the world of acting at the tender age of 9. As a child artist, she was given the name Baby Mumtaz. Her film career was quite successful
Madhubala worked as a lead actress in the film Neel Kamal. In 1949, Kamal Amrohi's film Mahal proved to be a turning point in Madhubala's career
Madhubala and Dilip Kumar met on the sets of the film Tarana in 1951. While working together, the two became close. Discussions of their love also started happening
Madhubala did not want to go on outdoor shooting for Naya Daur. She was fired from the film. When the court case went on, Dilip Kumar testified in favor of the makers
Madhubala, who was yearning for love, found solace with Kishore Kumar during this time. Kishore proposed marriage to her, and she immediately agreed
When Kishore Kumar came to know that Madhubala would not live long, he started distancing himself from her. Madhubala was left in a house at the mercy of a nurse
