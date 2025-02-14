Entertainment

Madhubala Birthday: Know about Bollywood actress' career, love life

Madhubala's birth anniversary

It is 92nd birth anniversary of Bollywood's most beautiful heroine, Madhubala. She was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1933, in Delhi. She was the fifth among 11 siblings

Madhubala started acting at the age of 9

Madhubala stepped into the world of acting at the tender age of 9. As a child artist, she was given the name Baby Mumtaz. Her film career was quite successful

Became the lead heroine in Neel Kamal

Madhubala worked as a lead actress in the film Neel Kamal. In 1949, Kamal Amrohi's film Mahal proved to be a turning point in Madhubala's career

Met and fell in love with Dilip Kumar

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar met on the sets of the film Tarana in 1951. While working together, the two became close. Discussions of their love also started happening

Relationship with Dilip Kumar broken

Madhubala did not want to go on outdoor shooting for Naya Daur. She was fired from the film. When the court case went on, Dilip Kumar testified in favor of the makers

Madhubala found solace with Kishore Kumar

Madhubala, who was yearning for love, found solace with Kishore Kumar during this time. Kishore proposed marriage to her, and she immediately agreed

Kishore Kumar left her alone

When Kishore Kumar came to know that Madhubala would not live long, he started distancing himself from her. Madhubala was left in a house at the mercy of a nurse

