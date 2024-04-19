Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka horror: Four family members brutally killed in their sleep in Gadag

    A tragic incident in Gadag City resulted in the brutal murder of four family members, including Kartik Bakale and members of the Hadimani family. The assailants broke into their homes at night, attacking them while they slept. Investigations are ongoing, with knives and other evidence found at the scene. Authorities are working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Tragedy struck as four members of the same family were brutally hacked to death with weapons in Dasara gully of Gadag city. The victims included Kartik Bakale (27), Parasurama Hadimani (55), his wife Lakshmi Hadimani (45), and their daughter Akanksha Hadimani (16). The heinous crime has left the city of Gadag in disbelief and mourning.

    According to initial reports, unknown assailants broke into the family's home in the dead of night and carried out the gruesome murders. The Hadimani family, who were sleeping on the first floor of the house, were targeted along with Kartik Bakale, who was sleeping on the ground floor. The victims were attacked while they were defenceless in their sleep.

    Double murder shocks Bengaluru: Mother kills daughter's lover for murdering daughter before her eyes

    Relatives of Karthik, who had gathered for his marriage engagement program, were among those tragically killed in the incident. The family members grew suspicious upon hearing a knock at the door and promptly alerted the authorities. However, by the time the police arrived, the perpetrators had fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of horror and devastation.

    During the investigation, three knives believed to be used in the crime were discovered discarded in the backyard. Additionally, a knife and a shoe were found in the back drain of the house, along with gold bangles and two shoes, indicating a violent struggle. The perpetrators managed to evade capture, leaving the authorities to piece together the events leading up to the brutal murders.

    Karnataka: Muslim youth stabs Congress corporator's daughter 9 times at BVB campus for refusing love proposal

    Gadag Superintendent of Police, BS Nemagowda, along with several officers including Additional SP MB Sanka, visited the crime scene to assess the situation. The Dog Squad and Foreign Sic teams were also deployed to aid in the investigation, conducting a thorough search of the area for any clues that could lead to the apprehension of the culprits.

    In the wake of the tragedy, Minister HK Patil visited the site of the murders to offer his condolences and support to the grieving family. 

