US to provide F-35 stealth fighter planes to India; Trump makes big announcement during meeting with PM Modi

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will significantly increase military sales to India by billions of dollars and is working toward providing India with F-35 Stealth fighters.

US to provide F-35 stealth fighter planes to India; Trump makes big announcement during meeting with PM Modi anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 8:52 AM IST

Washington DC: In a significant announcement, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States will be increasing its military sales to India by billions of dollars and his administration is paving the way to provide India with F35 Stealth fighters.

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters," Trump said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral talks.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, the most widely-deployed fifth-generation fighter, took part in the 15th edition of Aero India, Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru earlier this month.

The fighter jet integrates advanced stealth, unparalleled situational awareness and networked combat capabilities.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussions touched upon ways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with a focus on strategic technologies, as well as defense industrial cooperation and civil nuclear energy with an emphasis on small modular reactors, and counterterrorism.
They also discussed international, and regional issues of mutual interest.

At the Aero India, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), for the first time, showcased a full-scale model of India's first 5.5 Gen stealth aircraft Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) equipped with cutting-edge features.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had in March last year cleared the project to design and develop the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft fifth generation stealth fighter jet project to be undertaken by the DRDO.

Under the around Rs 15,000 crore project, Defence Research and Development Organisation's Aeronautical Development Agency would develop the stealth fighter jet and its technologies in partnership with various private and public sector agencies and build around five prototypes in around five years.

"There is a process by which platforms are acquired. There is in most cases a request for proposals that floated. There are responses to those, which are evaluated. I don't think with regards to the acquisition of advanced aviation platforms by India has started," India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri told reporters following Modi-Trump meeting at the White House. 

"So, this is a currently something at the stage of proposal. Don't think the formal process has started," he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi's strong message on Russia-Ukraine war at Trump meet: 'India not neutral, it sides with peace' shk

PM Modi's strong message on Russia-Ukraine war at Trump meet: 'India not neutral, it sides with peace'

India ready to take back illegal nationals, need to end human trafficking ecosystem, says PM Modi in US anr

India ready to take back illegal nationals, need to end human trafficking ecosystem, says PM Modi in US

PM Modi in US today: Meetings with NSA Michael Waltz, Elon Musk, dinner with Donald Trump dmn

PM Modi in US today: Meetings with NSA Michael Waltz, Elon Musk, dinner with Donald Trump

US to designate Latin American drug cartels as "terrorist" organizations: Report dmn

US to designate Latin American drug cartels as "terrorist" organizations: Report

Munich car attack: Suspect identified as 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker ddr

Munich car attack: Suspect identified as 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker, arrested (WATCH)

Recent Stories

USA to China: Top 10 countries with highest military budgets ATG

USA to China: Top 10 countries with highest military budgets

Kerala: Three killed after two elephants run amok during temple festival in Koyilandy anr

Kerala: Three killed after two elephants run amok during temple festival in Koyilandy

Presumed dead in Maha Kumbh stampede, Prayagraj man walks back to his own 'tehrvi' shk

Presumed dead in Maha Kumbh stampede, UP man walks back to his own 'tehrvi' in Prayagraj

Lakhpati Didi Yojana: Need funds? Women can now avail Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans AJR

Lakhpati Didi Yojana: Need funds? Women can now avail Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans

Chhaava FIRST review OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna delivers stellar performances; Check ATG

'Chhaava' FIRST review OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna delivers stellar performances; Check

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon