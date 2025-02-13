Karnataka: Are commuters avoiding 'Namma Metro' due to fare hike? Passenger numbers decline over four days

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has implemented a fare hike of over 100%, drawing criticism from commuters who argue that the increased costs make alternative transport options more affordable.

Bengaluru: The recent decline in passenger numbers on Bengaluru's Namma Metro over the past four days has raised concerns about whether commuters are opting for alternative transport due to the fare hike.

With ticket prices increasing by 40% initially and later doubling, dissatisfaction among commuters seems to be growing. Many passengers are now choosing personal or other public transport options instead of paying higher metro fares. This decline in ridership is evident despite two major events in the city—the ongoing Air Show in Yelahanka and the Global Investors Meet at the Palace Grounds.

Bengaluru police shut HSR flyover for Namma metro work, traffic chokes ORR and silk board

However, despite a drop in ridership on Monday, revenue for Namma Metro saw an increase, reaching Rs 3.91 crore. On average, metro ridership ranges between 8 lakh and 8.50 lakh commuters daily. A record high was observed on December 6, with over 9.20 lakh passengers.

On Tuesday (February 11), the metro recorded a significant drop of around 80,000 passengers, with 7,78,774 commuters using the service. The previous week, on February 4, the ridership stood at 8,58,417, while on February 10, it was 8,28,149. In just a day, the metro witnessed a decline of 79,643 passengers.

The recent fare hike on Namma Metro has sparked criticism, with ticket prices rising by over 100%. Previously, the fare from Nallurhalli to Benniganahalli was Rs 23.75, but it has now surged to Rs 50. A round trip now costs Rs 100, leading many to question whether taking the metro is still a cost-effective option.

One commuter, Akshay Padnis, expressed his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out that for Rs 100, one could buy a liter of petrol and travel 45 km on a bike. "Why should I choose the metro?" he questioned.

Despite the backlash, BMRCL has defended the fare hike, citing financial constraints. The corporation must repay annual loans ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 800 crore while also investing in infrastructure improvements. Each metro station requires an estimated Rs 6 crore for development, amounting to Rs 300 crore in total allocations.

In the last financial year, Namma Metro generated an operational revenue of Rs 200 crore but recorded a net profit of only Rs 20 crore. Given these financial pressures, BMRCL argues that fare revisions were necessary. According to senior officials, the fare increase was implemented as per the recommendations of the Metro Railway Fare Revision Committee.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! SSLC student jumps to death from 20th floor in Kadugodi after mother asks her to study

Latest Videos