Kolkata Weather LATEST update: How cold will it be on Valentine's Day? Check forecast HERE

Even as winter bids farewell, minimum temperatures may drop again in South Bengal districts. No significant temperature changes are expected in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. Will it get cold again after that?

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 8:33 AM IST

Winter is bidding farewell. The Meteorological Department says that there is no possibility of major changes in temperature in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours

budget 2025
article_image2

However, there is a possibility of rain in some districts of the state today. Meanwhile, the Alipore Meteorological Department says that the minimum temperature may drop again in the districts of South Bengal

article_image3

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, even if the temperature remains unchanged in the next 24 hours, the temperature may decrease slightly from Friday

article_image4

But winter will not return. Even if the temperature drops, the winter mood will not return to the districts of South Bengal

article_image5

And at the end of February, winter will finally bid farewell. Along with this, there is a possibility of dry weather in most districts of South Bengal for the next 48 hours

article_image6

Although the sky is cloudy in several districts of South Bengal, there is no possibility of rain. There will be no rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia

article_image7

Fog may bother today. The Meteorological Department has informed about the possibility of dense fog in East Burdwan, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas of South Bengal. Visibility is likely to drop below 200 meters in some places

article_image8

There is a possibility of rain in North Bengal today as well. Rain may occur in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Possibility of light rain. Light snowfall may also occur in the higher hilly areas of Darjeeling. Temperatures may drop by two to three degrees in the northern districts from Friday

