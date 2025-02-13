Peak Bengaluru moment! Woman drives while using laptop, cops say, 'Work from home not from car' (WATCH)

A woman in Bengaluru took multitasking to a new level - working on her laptop while navigating through city’s traffic on roads. However, her mobile "workstation" didn’t sit well with police who fined her after the video went viral.

The video shows the woman, seated in the driver’s seat with her laptop open, fully engrossed in work even as vehicles move past. A fellow motorist recorded the act, capturing the car’s license plate and bringing the incident to the police’s attention.

Acting swiftly, officers tracked down the woman and slapped her with a Rs 1,000 fine for reckless driving. She was also given a piece of advice, "Work from home not from car while driving!"

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was found after authorities traced her vehicle registration to their jurisdiction. A notice was issued, directing her to appear at the police station.

"Since her residence address was registered in our jurisdiction, we issued her a notice, directing her to appear before us. Today (Wednesday), she dropped into our station, and we showed her the video, which went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Also, we told her how dangerous it was for her and other commuters on the road," an investigating officer stated.

During questioning, the woman justified her actions, explaining that she worked for a private firm in BTM Layout and was heading home to RT Nagar when the incident occurred.

She admitted that her log-in time was approaching, and fearing delays, she decided to boot up her laptop mid-drive.

