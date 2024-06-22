Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Son fatally stabs father as domestic dispute turns deadly in Shivamogga

    In a shocking event in Arabilachi village, Bhadravati taluk, Shivamogga district, a minor son brutally killed his father, Shukraraj (50), following a family dispute. The incident happened due to ongoing arguments between Shukraraj and his wife, Shilpa, over her job at the local Gram Panchayat.

    Karnataka: Son fatally stabs father as domestic dispute turns deadly in Shivamogga
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    Shilpa, who was the main earner for the family, often faced accusations from Shukraraj. He suspected her of being unfaithful, and he repeatedly told her to quit her job. On the day of the incident, the argument escalated when Shukraraj demanded Shilpa not go to work. Ignoring his demands, Shilpa went ahead with her plans, leading to a heated fight in the evening.

    In distress, Shilpa called her minor son and told him that his father was attacking her. Enraged, the son rushed home and, in a fit of anger, stabbed Shukraraj. He wanted to stop his father's behaviour and bring peace to his mother. Unfortunately, Shukraraj died from his injuries at the scene.

    The police have taken the minor son into custody. They found that the boy, who should have been in college, was wandering around without a job or purpose. Shilpa and Shukraraj had been married for 25 years and had two children. Their relationship had deteriorated over the past three years due to Shukraraj's objections to Shilpa's work.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 4:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Politicians must maintain respectful language even in criticism: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Politicians must maintain respectful language even in criticism: Karnataka High Court

    Karnataka High Court halts horse racing events at Bengaluru Turf Club vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka High Court halts horse racing events at Bengaluru Turf Club

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for selling rented vehicles after removing GPS, 9 cars seized vkp

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for selling rented vehicles after removing GPS, 9 cars seized

    Bengaluru: Power outage scheduled on June 23,24 in THESE areas; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Power outage scheduled on June 23,24 in THESE areas; check details

    Recent Stories

    Euro 2024: England's Luke Shaw injury concerns persist ahead of Slovenia game osf

    Euro 2024: England's Luke Shaw injury concerns persist ahead of Slovenia game

    Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Connectivity commerce collaboration: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina issue joint statement (WATCH) AJR

    'Connectivity, commerce, collaboration': PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina issue joint statement (WATCH)

    Ronit Roy REJECTED Oscar winning Hollywood film for Karan Johar's SOTY ATG

    Ronit Roy REJECTED Oscar winning Hollywood film for THIS reason

    Euro 2024: Scotland need John McGinn to turn up if they are to make history at the mega event osf

    Euro 2024: Scotland need John McGinn to turn up if they are to make history at the mega event

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon