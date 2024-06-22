Karnataka: Son fatally stabs father as domestic dispute turns deadly in Shivamogga

In a shocking event in Arabilachi village, Bhadravati taluk, Shivamogga district, a minor son brutally killed his father, Shukraraj (50), following a family dispute. The incident happened due to ongoing arguments between Shukraraj and his wife, Shilpa, over her job at the local Gram Panchayat.

Shilpa, who was the main earner for the family, often faced accusations from Shukraraj. He suspected her of being unfaithful, and he repeatedly told her to quit her job. On the day of the incident, the argument escalated when Shukraraj demanded Shilpa not go to work. Ignoring his demands, Shilpa went ahead with her plans, leading to a heated fight in the evening.

In distress, Shilpa called her minor son and told him that his father was attacking her. Enraged, the son rushed home and, in a fit of anger, stabbed Shukraraj. He wanted to stop his father's behaviour and bring peace to his mother. Unfortunately, Shukraraj died from his injuries at the scene.

The police have taken the minor son into custody. They found that the boy, who should have been in college, was wandering around without a job or purpose. Shilpa and Shukraraj had been married for 25 years and had two children. Their relationship had deteriorated over the past three years due to Shukraraj's objections to Shilpa's work.

