A major tragedy was averted in Hassan after a tea seller's timely warning prompted staff to vacate a structurally weak Horticulture Department office in Sakleshpur. The building collapsed overnight, but all seven employees remained safe and important records were saved.

A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Karnataka's Hassan district after the Horticulture Department office in Sakleshpur town collapsed following days of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Fortunately, the building gave way before employees reported for work, ensuring that no one was injured. Officials said the timely warning from a local tea seller prompted staff to vacate the premises and secure important documents, preventing what could have been a devastating incident.

Tea Seller Alerted Staff to the Danger

The office building had reportedly become structurally weak due to continuous rainfall and strong winds over the past few days. Seven employees, including five permanent staff members and two contractual employees, worked at the office.

On Saturday, a local tea seller named Adam, who has been supplying tea to the office for several years, noticed visible signs that the building was in a dangerous condition. Concerned that it could collapse, he immediately alerted the staff and officials.

Taking his warning seriously, the employees shifted important files and official records to a safer location on Saturday evening.

Building Collapsed Overnight

Later that night, at around midnight on Sunday, a portion of the building began to collapse. As the staff had already been alerted to the risk, officials decided not to open the office the following morning.

By daybreak, the entire structure had collapsed into a heap of rubble.

Timely Action Prevented a Major Disaster

Adam's presence of mind, combined with the prompt response of the office staff, helped avert a major tragedy. His timely warning not only ensured the safety of the seven employees but also helped save important government records from being destroyed.

Adam has been running a tea and coffee stall for nearly 30 years and regularly supplies beverages to nearby government offices. Familiar with the condition of the building, he noticed cracks developing in the structure and immediately informed the officials.

Following the collapse, government officials visited the site to assess the damage and review the circumstances surrounding the incident.