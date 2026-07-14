KRS Dam in Karnataka's Mandya district has witnessed a sharp decline in water inflow due to weakening monsoon activity in the Cauvery basin. The drop has raised concerns among farmers over irrigation and sparked worries about Bengaluru's drinking water supply.

The sharp decline in rainfall across the Cauvery basin has led to a significant drop in water inflow into the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam in Karnataka's Mandya district, raising fresh concerns over irrigation and drinking water availability. After witnessing encouraging inflows during the initial spell of the Southwest Monsoon, the reservoir has recorded a rapid decline in both water inflow and storage in recent days. The situation has sparked anxiety among farmers in the Cauvery command area and raised concerns over Bengaluru's drinking water supply if rainfall does not improve soon.

Sharp Decline in Water Inflow

Heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment had recently pushed the inflow into the KRS Dam above 12,000 cusecs. However, with monsoon activity weakening, inflows have fallen sharply.

The reservoir received around 7,500 cusecs of water on Monday. By Tuesday, the inflow had dropped further to just 3,685 cusecs, highlighting the impact of reduced rainfall across the basin.

Farmers Worried About Irrigation

The sudden decline in inflow has become a cause for concern among farmers in the Mandya region, many of whom had already begun agricultural activities following the initial spell of monsoon rainfall.

With water availability now uncertain, farmers fear that a prolonged dry spell could affect irrigation and crop cultivation during the current season.

Bengaluru's Drinking Water Supply Also at Risk

The declining inflow is also a matter of concern for Bengaluru, which depends heavily on the Cauvery River for its drinking water supply.

At present, 623 cusecs of water are being released from the KRS Dam for drinking purposes. If rainfall in the Cauvery basin does not improve in the coming weeks, authorities may face increasing pressure to manage water resources, potentially affecting Bengaluru's water supply.

Current Status of KRS Dam

Maximum Water Level: 124.80 feet

Current Water Level: 92.54 feet

Maximum Storage Capacity: 49.452 TMC

Current Storage: 17.509 TMC

Today's Inflow: 3,685 cusecs

Today's Outflow: 623 cusecs

Weak Monsoon Raises Fresh Concerns

The weakening Southwest Monsoon has become a growing concern for both farmers and urban residents who depend on the Cauvery basin for irrigation and drinking water.

If rainfall does not intensify in the coming weeks, pressure on water resources could increase significantly, posing challenges for agriculture as well as domestic water supply across parts of Karnataka.