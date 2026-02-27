A wedding in Sringeri, Chikkamagaluru, was cancelled after the bride walked out during rituals following an anonymous complaint letter about the groom. The bride alleged he hid key details, including police cases and other personal information.

A wedding in Sringeri town of Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka ended abruptly on Friday after the bride walked out of the mandap during rituals. The decision came after she received an anonymous complaint letter and alleged that the groom had hidden serious information from her. The incident created shock among guests and quickly became the talk of the town.

The marriage of 41-year-old Dikshit Hegde and 29-year-old Sushma was scheduled at the Idiga Samudaya Bhavana in Sringeri. This was Dikshit’s first marriage, while Sushma had been married earlier and has a nine-year-old son.

According to information shared at the venue, Sushma had trusted Dikshit and hoped he would accept her child and support their future together. Family members and guests had gathered for the ceremony, and rituals had already begun when the situation changed suddenly.

The letter that changed everything

During the wedding function, Sushma reportedly received a five-page complaint letter from unknown individuals. The letter allegedly contained details about the groom that she said had never been disclosed earlier.

When she questioned the groom’s family about the claims, they reportedly avoided giving clear answers and asked her to discuss the matter after the wedding. However, as discussions continued, Sushma said she became convinced that important facts had been hidden from her. She then decided to stop the ceremony.

Allegations raised by the bride

Sushma made several serious allegations. She claimed the groom had misrepresented his age. She also alleged that he had multiple police cases against him, which she said were never revealed before the marriage was arranged.

According to her claims, Dikshit is an accused in a 2021 case involving the alleged rape of a minor. She further alleged that he had not informed her about his mother’s health condition. Sushma stated that whenever she had previously asked questions, he would respond vaguely, saying he would explain everything after the wedding.

Officials intervene, wedding cancelled

As tension grew inside the hall, officials from the Child Development Project Office and personnel from the Sringeri police station reached the venue. They attempted to counsel and mediate between both sides.

However, Sushma refused to continue. She reportedly said she could not start a life built on broken trust and walked out of the mandap. The wedding was officially called off, and the groom's family left the venue.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered and further action will follow based on investigation. Locals said the incident highlights the importance of honesty and transparency in marriage arrangements.