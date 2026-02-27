A college student was allegedly assaulted in Chikkamagaluru after being seen sitting beside a Muslim classmate on a bus. The dispute began with an argument and later turned into an attack near AIT Circle, where his mobile phone was snatched.

A fresh case of alleged moral policing has caused fear and anger in Karnataka city Chikkamagaluru, often called ‘Coffee Nadu’. A college student was attacked and his mobile phone was snatched after he was seen sitting next to a Muslim classmate on a bus. The incident happened near AIT Circle and has triggered strong public reaction.

What exactly happened

Yogesh, a student of a private college in the city, was travelling to college in the morning along with a Muslim girl who studies in the same institution. Both are classmates. They were seated next to each other on a bus when a youth named Sahil and a few others allegedly objected.

They questioned Yogesh and asked why he was sitting beside their friend’s sister. Yogesh tried to explain calmly that they were classmates and friends travelling to college together. However, the group reportedly refused to listen and created a scene on the bus.

Argument turns into assault

The situation did not end with the morning argument. In the evening, when Yogesh was leaving college, the same group allegedly confronted him near AIT Circle. He was reportedly cornered and beaten in public view.

During the attack, the group forcibly snatched his mobile phone and fled. Reports also say another young man who tried to intervene was assaulted.

Police action and investigation

After the incident, locals alerted police from the Basavanahalli police station. Officers rushed to the spot and began an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from the college area to identify those involved. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the accused, who are currently absconding.

Residents have demanded strict action, saying such behaviour spreads fear and attempts to give a communal colour to normal friendships.

The incident has raised concerns about rising cases of moral policing in the region. Locals say such acts disturb public peace and create unnecessary tension among students.

Authorities have assured that action will be taken based on evidence gathered during the investigation.