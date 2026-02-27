The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a new disaster relief model for farmers under a complete risk transfer system. It also empowered district-in-charge ministers to finalise welfare scheme beneficiaries where MLAs fail to submit eligible lists.

In a significant administrative decision, the Karnataka Cabinet has authorised district-in-charge ministers to finalise beneficiaries of government welfare schemes in constituencies where local MLAs have failed to submit eligible beneficiary lists.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under schemes implemented by the Backward Classes Welfare Department, including programmes such as borewell assistance under the Ganga Kalyana scheme and the distribution of three-wheelers or vehicles to unemployed youth, MLAs are required to submit lists of eligible beneficiaries. However, in some constituencies, these lists have not been provided. To ensure that the implementation of welfare schemes is not delayed, the Cabinet has decided that district-in-charge ministers will now finalise the beneficiary lists in such cases.

Comprehensive Disaster Compensation Model for Farmers

In another major decision benefiting the farming community, the Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Karnataka Raita Suraksha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana under the CRTM model from the 2026–27 financial year.

The scheme follows a complete risk transfer model. This means that if crop damage occurs due to disasters such as fire or other natural calamities, every farmer in the affected village will be eligible for compensation.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil stated that the initiative is intended to provide financial security to the entire farming community in disaster-affected areas.

Other Major Cabinet Decisions

The Cabinet also approved several key infrastructure and administrative measures:

Establishment of the Grihalakshmi Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited along with its by-laws.

Approval of the Karnataka Minority Welfare Services (Control of Transfer of Teachers and Lecturers) Rules–2026, enabling the transfer of teaching staff in government minority educational institutions through counselling.

Construction of a 250-bed district hospital in Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district. In the first phase, ₹48 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 100-bed facility.

Approval of a revised estimate of ₹150.50 crore to upgrade the Udupi district hospital into a 250-bed medical facility.

The Cabinet’s decisions are aimed at strengthening welfare delivery systems, supporting farmers, and improving healthcare and education infrastructure across the State.