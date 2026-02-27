A 30-year-old woman was found strangled near an agricultural field in Siddapura, close to Whitefield in Bengaluru. She had stepped out to collect her mobile phone from work but never returned. Police have registered a murder case.

A 30-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances near an agricultural field in Siddapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru, sending shockwaves through the local community. The victim had stepped out of her home on Tuesday evening, stating that she was going to collect her mobile phone from her workplace. Hours later, she was found strangled. Police have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to her death.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Victim’s Background

The deceased has been identified as Sonali Khatun, a native of Murshidabad in West Bengal. She had been living in Siddapura with her family for the past year after moving to Bengaluru in search of employment opportunities. Sonali was employed as a housekeeper with a private facility management firm in Brookefield.

She lived with her husband, Babu Shek, 33, a construction labourer, their two children, a 14-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter, and her 60-year-old mother, Sayra. According to family members, both Sonali and her husband would leave for work in the morning and usually return home in the evening. On some occasions, she would return home during her lunch break.

Also read: Bengaluru Murder: Husband Stabs Wife 45 Times Over Workplace Jealousy, Ends Life

Disappearance On Tuesday Evening

According to the complaint filed by her husband, Sonali returned home around 7.30 pm on Tuesday and informed him that she had accidentally left her mobile phone at her workplace. She borrowed her husband’s phone and stepped out to retrieve her device. However, she did not return.

When the family later tried to contact her using another borrowed phone, her husband’s mobile rang once before being switched off. Sonali’s own phone was also unreachable. Although the family searched for her through the night, they did not immediately inform the police.

Body Found Near Field

On Wednesday, Sonali’s body was discovered near an agricultural field in Siddapura. The family reportedly learnt about her death only after Varthur police visited their residence while tracing her address.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, Saidulu Adavath stated that preliminary findings suggest death by strangulation. He added that the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. Based on the complaint lodged by the family, Varthur police have registered a case of murder.

Investigation Under Way

A senior police officer said investigators are yet to ascertain whether Sonali had met someone known to her before her death or whether any sexual assault was involved. Apart from marks around her neck, there were no other visible external injuries on the body.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from buildings in Siddapura to trace her movements and identify any suspects. Meanwhile, her husband’s mobile phone is missing and her own device remains switched off. Officers have also visited her workplace to verify her claim that she had left her phone there. Efforts are under way to trace both mobile phones and gather further evidence.

The investigation is continuing as police attempt to piece together the sequence of events that led to the tragic incident.

Also read: Bengaluru Murder: Human Limbs Found Across Five Locations, Head Missing; Stray Dog Found With Hand