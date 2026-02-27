A viral video shared by Innovation Centre Denmark Bangalore shows a Danish intern’s transformation after six months in Bengaluru. From asking for “no spicy” masala dosa to confidently ordering it extra spicy with filter coffee has won hearts online.

A light-hearted yet heart-warming video shared by Innovation Centre Denmark Bangalore has captured the internet’s attention, showing how six months in Bengaluru can transform a Danish intern into a true dosa lover. The video, posted as a tribute to the city’s iconic masala dosa, features Peter Kjærgaard Christensen, a self-confessed dosa connoisseur and former intern, embracing Bengaluru’s vibrant food culture.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The reel, created by the Consulate General of Denmark in Bengaluru, charmingly showcases how food bridges cultures and brings people closer, one crispy dosa at a time.

First Day In Bengaluru: Mild And Careful

The video begins with Peter’s early days in the city. On his “First Day in Bengaluru”, he is seen cautiously ordering, “One ma-sa-la dosa, no spicy, no spicy. And one Sprite.”

He is also seen eating the dosa with a fork and spoon, clearly unaccustomed to the spice levels and the traditional way of eating. Like many newcomers, he appears hesitant about the fiery flavours that Bengaluru’s cuisine is known for.

Six Months Later: A True Bengalurean

Fast forward six months, and the transformation is striking. Peter confidently orders, “One ghee pudding masala dosa, spicy, make it spicy. And one filter coffee.”

In true Bengalurean style, he is seen eating with his hands and sipping filter coffee with ease. The shift from avoiding spice to demanding extra heat perfectly captures how the city’s food culture gradually grows on those who spend time here.

The video concludes as a cheerful tribute to Bengaluru’s legendary masala dosa, celebrating not just the dish but also the cultural exchange that food makes possible.

Also read: 'Dal Had Worms, Unusual Texture, Taste': LU Student Falls Ill, Hostel Erupts in Protest (WATCH)

How Did Social Media React?

The video quickly drew reactions from social media users, many appreciating the cultural crossover and humour.

One user commented: “I regularly see foreign diplomats making reels,videos to reach out to indian populace. Hardly see their Indian counterpart doing interesting outreach in foreign shores they serve.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Second user commented: “I've eaten all sorts of things all over the world and I can assure you that masala dosa is still one of my very, very favourite dishes. PS. He should have asked for extra sambar.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Third User commented: "Glad you decided to level up - the spice level and graduated to hands."

Fourth User commented: “Great representation of how different cultures are adopting to different aspects.. truly.. food plays an important role.”

A Tribute To Bengaluru’s Food Culture

The viral video serves as a reminder that Bengaluru is not only India’s technology capital but also a culinary hub where traditions are shared and embraced. From saying “no spicy” to confidently asking for extra heat, Peter’s journey reflects how the city leaves a lasting impression on those who experience it.

In this case, it is the humble masala dosa that truly steals the show.

Also read: Karnataka’s Hoysala Belur Temple Carving Linked to Louis Vuitton Logo? Viral Video Sparks Debate (Watch)