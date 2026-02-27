In a shocking incident near Bengaluru, a woman allegedly stabbed her gym trainer boyfriend in Bidadi following a relationship dispute after Valentine’s Day. The accused later surrendered to police, and the victim is currently out of danger.

In a shocking incident reported from the outskirts of Bengaluru, a relationship dispute allegedly turned violent when a woman stabbed her boyfriend following an argument. The incident occurred just weeks after Valentine’s Day, marking a dramatic escalation in what was reportedly a long-standing relationship.

The victim, a 27-year-old gym trainer identified as Venugopal, had been in a relationship with 30-year-old Sudha for the past five to six years. The incident took place late on Wednesday night near the Silk Farm Quarters in Bidadi.

What Led to the Attack?

According to sources, the couple had recently been facing differences in their relationship. It is alleged that Venugopal had begun distancing himself, which reportedly upset Sudha. Police sources said she asked him to come to her residence to discuss the matter.

An argument allegedly broke out between the two and escalated into a physical confrontation. In the heat of the moment, Sudha is said to have stabbed Venugopal with a knife.

Accused Surrenders, Victim Out Of Danger

Following the incident, Sudha reportedly walked into the local police station and surrendered. Venugopal was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Bidadi for treatment. Doctors have confirmed that he is currently out of danger.

The Bidadi police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the assault.

