4 people died and one person was critically injured after a trailer crashed into a Scorpio SUV near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. The late-night accident occurred on Raipur-Ratanpur Highway when the trailer lost control and crossed into opposite lane.

A deadly road accident claimed four lives and left one person critically injured near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh early Friday morning. The crash took place around 2 am near Sambalpuri village under Sakri police station limits on the Raipur-Ratanpur Highway. Police said a speeding trailer lost control, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a Scorpio SUV coming from the opposite direction.

Sequence of events before the crash

CCTV footage from a nearby dhaba captured the moments leading to the accident. According to officials quoted by a report in Hindustan Times, several heavy vehicles were parked on the roadside shoulder. A pickup truck was also parked on the left lane with hazard indicators on.

A dumper reportedly moved across the road between the parked pickup and a long trailer. While trying to avoid the dumper, the trailer driver lost control. The heavy vehicle swerved across the median and entered the opposite lane.

The Scorpio driver had very little time to react. Police said the reaction window was less than two seconds before the collision occurred.

Impact and rescue operation

The impact was extremely severe. The trailer first struck the Scorpio, then crashed into another parked trailer before overturning. The SUV was completely mangled, trapping all five occupants inside.

A police team reached the spot quickly. Rescue teams used a gas cutter to remove the victims from the wreckage in a two-hour operation. Four occupants died on the spot, while one survivor was pulled out with critical injuries.

Victims returning from celebration

Police identified the deceased as Chhatrapal Ratre (37), Vishal Lahre (25), Anmol Lahre (14) and Sonu Miri (28). The injured survivor, Prakash Ratre, is undergoing treatment at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences.

Officials said the victims were returning home after attending a 25th wedding anniversary celebration at a nearby dhaba when the accident occurred.

Police action and investigation

The trailer driver has been arrested, and a case has been registered. Officials said the vehicle was travelling towards Raipur when it lost control.

Police are investigating all factors, including road conditions and driver actions, to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The accident has raised concerns about heavy vehicle movement and parking practices on highways at night. Authorities have urged drivers to follow safety rules and maintain speed control to prevent similar tragedies.