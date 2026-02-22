- Home
Police in Ballari are probing the deaths of transgender woman Suhasini and her partner Shekhar, whose bodies were found inside their rented house after family members raised concern. Suhasini was allegedly killed and Shekhar later died by suicide.
Bodies found inside locked rental house in Ballari
Police in Ballari are investigating the deaths of a transgender woman and her partner who were found inside their rented house in M.K. Nagar. According to Superintendent of Police Suman Pannekar, the discovery was made after Suhasini’s family grew worried when she did not answer phone calls. Her brother visited the house and found both occupants dead inside.
Initial probe suggests murder and suicide
Police said Suhasini alias Devaraj, aged 29, was found lying on the floor, while Shekhar was found hanging from a window inside the house. Officers suspect Suhasini was killed and Shekhar later died by suicide. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report. A case has been registered at Bruce Pet Police Station.
Relationship marked by conflict
Investigators said Suhasini and Shekhar had been in a relationship for about four to six years. Their relationship faced opposition from Shekhar’s family, who were planning his marriage elsewhere. This disagreement led to frequent arguments between the couple. At one point, the dispute reached the police station.
Separation followed by reunion
After a reconciliation meeting between Shekhar’s family and members of the transgender community, the couple separated. However, they became close again about a year ago. They then rented a house and began living together as husband and wife, according to police.
The argument before deaths
Police said Suhasini had recently returned to Ballari after taking part in the Hampi festival. Another dispute reportedly broke out between the couple over money and marriage issues. Investigators suspect that during this argument, Shekhar killed Suhasini and later hanged himself. Shekhar worked as an auto driver in the city. Further investigation is ongoing.
