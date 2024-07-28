Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Severe flooding hits Belagavi district, Gokak submerged by 40%

    Gokak Nagar in Belagavi district is severely waterlogged, with over 40% submerged due to heavy rains. The Ghataprabha and Markandeya rivers are beyond danger levels, flooding bridges and halting traffic. Over 200 houses and 12 industries are affected. Relief centres shelter 2,427 victims, while floods threaten 232 villages across the district.

    Gokak Nagar in Belagavi district was severely waterlogged on Saturday following heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Ghat region and the Western Ghat forest area. Over 40% of the city has been submerged. The Ghataprabha and Markandeya rivers are flowing beyond danger levels, with 82,000 cusecs of water entering the Ghataprabha river.

    Bridges on the outskirts of Gokak are underwater, threatening the city with more waterlogging. Traffic between Falls and Gokak city has been halted due to the flooding of the Lolasura and Chikkoli bridges. More than 200 houses in areas like Gokak’s Old Cattle Town, Dora Oni, Dalambri Farm, Mutton Market, Uppara Oni, Bojagar Oni, Kumbara Oni, and Sindhi Koota have been inundated, severely disrupting daily life.

    Karnataka: Cauvery River flood waters submerge roads, buildings in Kodagu

    Floodwaters have also entered over 12 industries. Two relief centres have been set up at Government Papu Mahavidyalaya and APMC in Gokak, sheltering 550 people from 155 families. In Chigadolli village, many residents have abandoned their homes due to flooding, seeking refuge in roadside petrol stations and tractor trolleys, as the taluka administration has opened a care centre.

    The floods have also affected Chikkodi, Kagawad, Athani, and Raibag taluks along the Krishna River. In Khanapur taluk, the Ghataprabha, Krishna, Markandeya, Dudhganga, Hiranyakeshi, Vedaganga, and Malaprabha rivers are flowing above danger levels, submerging 41 bridges. A total of 232 villages in the district are under flood threat, with 792 families from 20 flood-affected villages along the riverbanks relocated to care centres. Currently, 2,427 victims are sheltered in these centres, while 1,006 have moved to their relatives’ homes.

