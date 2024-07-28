Karnataka: Cauvery River flood waters submerge roads, buildings in Kodagu

Heavy rains in Kodagu and the Western Ghats are causing major disruptions, with significant flooding from reservoirs like Cauvery and Tungabhadra. Villages, temples, and landmarks are inundated, roads and train routes are blocked by landslides, and prohibitory orders are in place. The region faces critical conditions with ongoing heavy rains and widespread flooding.

Heavy rains are causing significant disruptions in Kodagu and the Western Ghats. Large amounts of water are being released into the rivers from major reservoirs in the state, including Cauvery, Tungabhadra, Alamatti, and Narayanpur. This has led to a predicted danger for the riverside villages.

Over 1.50 lakh cusecs of water have been released into the Cauvery River from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs, prompting a ban on tourists and devotees visiting Muttathi. Srirangapatna's Bathing Ghat, Wellesley Bridge, and Nimishamba Temple are flooded, and the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary is under threat of submergence, with entry now restricted to the sanctuary and Brindavan.



For the first time this year, all 33 gates of the Tungabhadra reservoir are open, releasing 1.41 lakh cusecs of water into the river due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area. A prohibitory order has been enforced within a 100-meter radius around the riverbed until August 10. The holy site of Sri Huligemma temple in Koppal district and the historic Markendeshwar temple near Shivpura village have been inundated. The Nava Vrindavan Srikrishna Devaraya Samadhi in Anegondi, Gangavati taluk, is also flooded.

In Hampi, Purandardasa Mantapa, Brindavan of Raghunanda Tirtha, Salu Mantapa, Sugriva Cave, Sita Seragu, Dashavatara relief sculptures of Vishnu, and Kotilinga monuments are submerged. Boating services from Talwaraghatta Bridge to Anegondi and Anjanadri Hill have been halted, and Harigolu near Chakratirtha in Hampi is closed.

Basava Sagar reservoir in Narayanpur has released 3 lakh cusecs of water into the Krishna River through 30 gates, disrupting traffic between Raichur, Yadagiri, and Kalaburagi districts. About 45 villages in Yadgiri district are under flood threat, with water entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Chaya Bhagwati temple. Pregnant women and the elderly have been evacuated from Neelkanthara Yanagadde near Kakkera in Surpur.

Dakshin Kannada district is also experiencing heavy rain. A car submerged in the Aniyur River near Belthangadi was rescued by locals. The Triveni confluence in Kodagu is flooded again, and the Part Mandal is overflowing on Napoklu Road. Four vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at Kottamudi junction in Madikeri taluk.



Landslides continue to occur in various areas. A huge boulder fell on National Highway 75 in the Shiradi Ghat area, causing a traffic jam. A landslide at the tenth turn of Charmadi Ghati has also led to traffic disruptions. On the Subrahmanya-Sakaleshpura route, a landslide between Edakumeri and Kadagarvalli has caused several train cancellations on the Bangalore-Mangalore route, with alternative routes suggested for some trains.

The situation remains critical as heavy rains continue to batter the region, causing widespread flooding and landslides.

