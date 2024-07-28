Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Cauvery River flood waters submerge roads, buildings in Kodagu

    Heavy rains in Kodagu and the Western Ghats are causing major disruptions, with significant flooding from reservoirs like Cauvery and Tungabhadra. Villages, temples, and landmarks are inundated, roads and train routes are blocked by landslides, and prohibitory orders are in place. The region faces critical conditions with ongoing heavy rains and widespread flooding.

    Karnataka Cauvery River flood waters submerge roads, buildings in Kodagu vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    Heavy rains are causing significant disruptions in Kodagu and the Western Ghats. Large amounts of water are being released into the rivers from major reservoirs in the state, including Cauvery, Tungabhadra, Alamatti, and Narayanpur. This has led to a predicted danger for the riverside villages. 

    Over 1.50 lakh cusecs of water have been released into the Cauvery River from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs, prompting a ban on tourists and devotees visiting Muttathi. Srirangapatna's Bathing Ghat, Wellesley Bridge, and Nimishamba Temple are flooded, and the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary is under threat of submergence, with entry now restricted to the sanctuary and Brindavan.

    Karnataka: IMD issues warning for western ghats districts as heavy rainfall expected over next 3 days

    For the first time this year, all 33 gates of the Tungabhadra reservoir are open, releasing 1.41 lakh cusecs of water into the river due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area. A prohibitory order has been enforced within a 100-meter radius around the riverbed until August 10. The holy site of Sri Huligemma temple in Koppal district and the historic Markendeshwar temple near Shivpura village have been inundated. The Nava Vrindavan Srikrishna Devaraya Samadhi in Anegondi, Gangavati taluk, is also flooded.

    In Hampi, Purandardasa Mantapa, Brindavan of Raghunanda Tirtha, Salu Mantapa, Sugriva Cave, Sita Seragu, Dashavatara relief sculptures of Vishnu, and Kotilinga monuments are submerged. Boating services from Talwaraghatta Bridge to Anegondi and Anjanadri Hill have been halted, and Harigolu near Chakratirtha in Hampi is closed. 

    Basava Sagar reservoir in Narayanpur has released 3 lakh cusecs of water into the Krishna River through 30 gates, disrupting traffic between Raichur, Yadagiri, and Kalaburagi districts. About 45 villages in Yadgiri district are under flood threat, with water entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Chaya Bhagwati temple. Pregnant women and the elderly have been evacuated from Neelkanthara Yanagadde near Kakkera in Surpur.

    Dakshin Kannada district is also experiencing heavy rain. A car submerged in the Aniyur River near Belthangadi was rescued by locals. The Triveni confluence in Kodagu is flooded again, and the Part Mandal is overflowing on Napoklu Road. Four vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at Kottamudi junction in Madikeri taluk.

    Karnataka: 6 Dharwad villages struggle from water crisis due to delayed repair works in Indiramma lake

    Landslides continue to occur in various areas. A huge boulder fell on National Highway 75 in the Shiradi Ghat area, causing a traffic jam. A landslide at the tenth turn of Charmadi Ghati has also led to traffic disruptions. On the Subrahmanya-Sakaleshpura route, a landslide between Edakumeri and Kadagarvalli has caused several train cancellations on the Bangalore-Mangalore route, with alternative routes suggested for some trains.

    The situation remains critical as heavy rains continue to batter the region, causing widespread flooding and landslides. 

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024, 1:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru BBMP releases fix pothole app to enhance road safety vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP releases ‘fix pothole’ app to enhance road safety

    Union Budget 2024: Karnataka gets Rs 15,300 crore allotment, outshines previous UPA government vkp

    Union Budget 2024: Karnataka gets Rs 15,300 crore allotment, outshines previous UPA govt

    Bengaluru Mysuru expressway Police to register FIR for speeding over 130kmh vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Police to register FIR for speeding over 130km/h

    FASTag will be replaced by GNSS toll system on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway Union Minister Nitin Gadkari vkp

    FASTag will be replaced by GNSS toll system on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

    Bengaluru PG murder case: What drove Abhishek to kill Kriti Kumari? All you need to know AJR

    Bengaluru PG murder case: What drove Abhishek to kill Kriti Kumari? All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru BBMP releases fix pothole app to enhance road safety vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP releases ‘fix pothole’ app to enhance road safety

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: PV Sindhu breezes past Maldives' Fathimath Razzaq to secure win in opener snt

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: PV Sindhu breezes past Maldives' Fathimath Razzaq to secure win in opener

    Iran warns of 'unforeseen consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan Heights strike snt

    Iran warns of 'unforeseen consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan Heights strike

    Strawberry 7 ways to include this delicious fruit in Breakfast table ATG

    Strawberry: 7 ways to include this delicious fruit in Breakfast table

    Kia Seltos to Tata Harrier: 5 best diesel SUVs available under Rs 25 lakh gcw

    Kia Seltos to Tata Harrier: 5 best diesel SUVs available under Rs 25 lakh

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon