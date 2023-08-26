Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka's Water Scarcity Worsens: Leaders Demand Action on Drought Crisis

    In a joint outcry, former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai have united in their demand for an immediate drought declaration by the Karnataka state government. 
     

    Karnataka's Water Scarcity Worsens: Leaders Demand Action on Drought Crisis
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    Highlighting the dire situation, Yediyurappa took to platform X (former twitter), revealing that over 120 taluks within the state are grappling with drought conditions. With dams running dry and agricultural communities struggling, he urged prompt action and financial aid for affected farmers.

     Basavaraj Bommai echoed the urgency during a press conference in Hubli, accusing the state government of negligence in addressing the looming drought crisis. Despite erratic rainfall patterns and significant crop losses, official declaration of drought-affected areas has yet to materialize. Bommai stressed the need for comprehensive drought relief efforts, encompassing crop assessment, compensation distribution, and resolution of drinking water shortages.

    He also underscored the tardiness in announcing affected regions and called for immediate declaration. He emphasized the significance of a thorough crop survey and subsequent compensation. With financial resources already allocated by the central government under natural calamity relief and insisted that the state government should promptly access and disburse these funds.

    Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy divulged that more than 130 taluks were facing drought conditions, projecting a decision on official drought declaration by the following week. Addressing the media after a meeting with Agriculture Department officials, he disclosed that 79% of sowing had been completed, yet crops were withering due to inadequate rainfall. Awaiting the outcome of a severe drought area crop assessment report, Chaluvarayaswamy confirmed that a cabinet sub-committee would reconvene for the final decision, guided by central government protocols.

    The drought's impact is evident in the meteorological figures, revealing a 25% rainfall deficit from June 1 to August 24. Against a typical rainfall of 651 mm, only 487 mm has materialized, exacerbating the crisis. Furthermore, there's a stark disparity between the demand for sowing seeds and available stock, while the need for fertilizers outweighs current supplies. Amidst these challenges, the Agriculture and Horticulture Department recorded 16.23 lakh farmers registered for crop insurance, aiming to provide a safety net for those grappling with the adverse effects of the drought.

    The situation has reached a breaking point as Karnataka grapples with a drought-induced agricultural crisis. With the words of leaders and experts falling on receptive ears, the immediate declaration of drought-affected areas and comprehensive relief measures have become imperative to stave off further catastrophe.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2023, 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The curious case of declining stray dog population in Bengaluru vkp

    The curious case of declining stray dog population in Bengaluru

    'Let us move forward...' Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa apologises to media vkp

    'Let us move forward...' Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa apologises to media

    Congress government in Karnataka is repressive, silencing dissenting voices: BJP

    Congress government in Karnataka is repressive, silencing dissenting voices: BJP

    Bengaluru: KSCA regrets non-inclusion of Kannada in Maharaja trophy, vows for future inclusion vkp

    Bengaluru: KSCA regrets non-inclusion of Kannada in Maharaja trophy, vows for future inclusion

    Karnataka mulls harnessing solar energy to address power woes

    Karnataka mulls harnessing solar energy to address power woes

    Recent Stories

    UP teacher asks students to slap boy from muslim community sparks row video goes viral gcw

    Massive row erupts after UP teacher asks students to slap boy from minority community; probe on

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Hema Malini feels ready to 'kiss' like Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi in films vma

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Hema Malini feels ready to 'kiss' like Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi in films

    Chicken Curry to Dosa-7 popular South Indian dishes for weekend RBA EAI

    Chicken Curry to Dosa-7 popular South Indian dishes for weekend

    7 plants that bring wealth and good luck RBA EAI

    7 plants that bring wealth and good luck

    Salman Khan makes record; Bollywood's 'Tiger' marks 35 glorious years in Hindi film industry vma

    Salman Khan makes record; Bollywood's 'Tiger' marks 35 glorious years in Hindi film industry

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon