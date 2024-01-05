Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 298 new cases in a single day; check details

    Karnataka witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 298 new infections and four deaths, notably in Bengaluru. Concerns rise over fatalities linked to underlying health conditions, prompting health directives emphasizing comprehensive care for patients with chronic illnesses alongside COVID-19.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    The relentless surge of the COVID-19 outbreak continues in Karnataka, as the state witnessed a spike of 298 fresh cases on Thursday, accompanied by the unfortunate demise of four individuals due to coronavirus-related complications. This recent surge marks a concerning trend in the current wave, indicating an escalation in both infections and fatalities within a day.

    The trajectory of infections has been escalating, as on January 1, 296 cases were recorded for this wave. However, the tally surged further to 298 confirmed cases on Thursday, contributing to a cumulative death toll of 19 in this ongoing wave.

    COVID cases surge in Karnataka: Concerns mount over JN.1 variant, will New Year celebrations be affected?

    The four reported deaths include a 60-year-old woman from Mysore, admitted to the hospital on December 28 and succumbed to the virus on January 3. An 82-year-old man from Bengaluru city, hospitalized on December 28 due to influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, passed away on December 30. Additionally, a 64-year-old man from Bangalore, admitted on December 29, breathed his last on January 1. Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man from Dharwad, admitted on December 30 with ILI symptoms, succumbed to the infection on January 2.

    In the latest statistics revealed on Thursday, 7,791 individuals underwent COVID testing in the last 24 hours, confirming 298 infections at a positivity rate of 3.82 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.34 per cent with the confirmation of four fatalities.

    Among the infected, 1,240 cases have been recorded, out of which 1,168 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. Hospital admissions include 72 individuals, with 9 people in the ICU, 9 in oxygen beds, and 3 on ventilators.

    Karnataka plans COVID testing for Sabarimala devotees returning from Kerala

    Bengaluru City reported the highest number of infections with 172 cases, followed by Hassan (19), Mysore (18), and Dakshina Kannada and Mandya with 11 cases each. Other districts including Chamarajanagar, Bellary, Vijayanagar, Tumkur, Chikkamagaluru, Bagalkote, Uttara Kannada, Shimoga, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapur, Belgaum, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Chitradurga, Bangalore Rural, Davangere, Gadag, Kolar, and Raichur reported varying case numbers.

    The majority of the reported deaths in the state have been linked to underlying long-term illnesses, prompting concerns about adequate treatment for such cases. Health authorities have emphasised the need for heightened attention to chronic health conditions among COVID-19-infected patients, recognizing the increasing fatalities linked to these pre-existing health issues. This directive aims to ensure comprehensive care for patients grappling with both COVID-19 and chronic illnesses.

