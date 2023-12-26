Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    COVID cases surge in Karnataka: Concerns mount over JN.1 variant, will New Year celebrations be affected?

    A new Omicron virus substrain, JN.1, detected in Karnataka with 34 cases, prompts caution but not alarm, according to Health Minister Gundurao. No significant threat identified, proactive measures in place. No specific guidelines from central government; no plans for New Year restrictions yet. Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss further steps. Public urged to follow safety measures.

    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 8:47 AM IST

    The rapid spread of a new subspecies of the coronavirus has sparked fears of escalating infections in Karnataka. Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao addressed the concerns in a recent press conference, revealing that the Omicron virus substrain JN.1 had been detected through genome sequencing conducted by the health department. Out of the increasing COVID cases, 34 patients tested positive for JN.1.

    However, Minister Gundurao reassured the state's residents, emphasizing that there's no need for alarm. Experts have indicated that the JN.1 subspecies doesn't pose a significant threat. Nevertheless, caution is advised to prevent widespread transmission. The health department has taken proactive measures, instructing hospitals and officials to convene multiple times to brace for the potential surge in COVID cases.

    63 JN.1 cases reported in India, active COVID-19 cases crosses 4000 mark!

    Despite the emergence of this new variant, there have been no updated guidelines from the central government specifically addressing JN.1. Consequently, there are currently no plans to impose restrictions on New Year celebrations. Minister Gundurao mentioned that the cabinet sub-committee will convene on Tuesday to deliberate further steps.

    Health authorities urge the public to exercise caution and adhere to safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, as of now, New Year celebrations remain unaffected pending discussions in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
