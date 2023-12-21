Karnataka plans COVID testing for Sabarimala devotees returning from Kerala

Minister KN Rajanna mandates COVID-19 testing for Sabarimala returnees in Karnataka amid Kerala's virus surge. Discussions on wildlife-human conflicts and plans for an elephant camp to address issues in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, and Hassan districts were prioritized. Concerns about wild boar incidents in hilly areas were raised, prompting gradual measures due to high costs.

Hassan district in-charge minister KN Rajanna announced that travellers returning from Sabarimala to Karnataka will undergo COVID-19 testing due to the escalating virus situation in Kerala. He made this declaration after a district development meeting at the Collector's office on Tuesday, highlighting the state's focus on adhering to COVID guidelines, especially for individuals above 60 years old, who are advised to wear masks.

Minister Rajanna emphasized the necessity of testing devotees returning from Sabarimala, aligning with the health department's strict directives amid growing concerns about the virus in Kerala.



Aside from COVID precautions, discussions about wildlife-human conflicts in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, and Hassan districts were also on the agenda. Minister Rajanna attributed the rise in these conflicts to forest encroachments, forcing animals to seek food in populated areas.

Addressing this issue, plans are underway to organize a meeting in Bengaluru to discuss the situation and establish an elephant camp, drawing inspiration from Sri Lanka's model, to mitigate these conflicts.



Furthermore, concerns were raised about increasing incidents involving wild boar progeny in hilly areas, prompting measures to prevent these issues. Although a report by the Hypor Committee suggests the construction of barricades, the staggering costs necessitate a gradual approach to their implementation.

He stressed the need to safeguard labourers, who are most vulnerable to forest attacks, and indicated discussions with the Chief Minister to address this issue.