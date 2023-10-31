Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023: 68 achievers including 10 institutions selected for prestigious award; see details

    The Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards for 2023 will honor 68 individuals and 10 institutions for their exceptional contributions. Recipients include Huchchamma, who donated land for a school in Koppal, and Mangalamukhi from Bidar. The awards acknowledge diverse talents, including ISRO's S. Somnath. The honorees will receive a 25-gram gold medal and a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakhs at an upcoming ceremony.
     

    Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023: 68 achievers including 10 institutions selected for prestigious award; see details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    The prestigious Kannada Rajyotsava Awards for 2023 will be conferred upon 68 deserving individuals, including 10 institutions, as part of the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in the state. The announcement was made by the Minister of Kannada and Culture Department, Shivraj Thandagi.

    Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi revealed that the awardees include Huchchamma, who generously donated land for the construction of a government school in Koppal, and Mangalamukhi from Bidar. The selection process was rigorous, with 1,157 Rajyotsava applications received and recommendations from 26,555 people, leading to the final selection of 68 awardees. 

    Karnataka’s 50th-anniversary emblem celebrates Kannada language's essence and inclusivity

    Speaking at a press conference, Minister Tangadagi explained that they had consulted with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before making the selections. Notably, 10 organizations were honoured with the Rajyotsava Awards to commemorate their Golden Jubilee. This year's awards also recognized two centenarians, exemplifying the diversity of talent and contributions being celebrated.

    The award bestowed on Huchchamma, who contributed land for a government school in Koppal district, underlines the importance of community service and selfless actions. Distinguished figures from various fields, including the head of ISRO and moon mission contributor S. Somnath, were among the awardees.

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Interestingly, Huchchamma did not even apply for the award, demonstrating the genuine recognition of noteworthy deeds. Minister Tangadagi pointed out that seven to eight individuals among the awardees are recognised by the government.

    The Rajyotsava Awards are esteemed for their value, comprising a 25-gram gold medal and a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakhs. The recipients hail from various regions, but the cultural city, literature, and theatre domains. Minister reassured that all deserving individuals have been recognized and the awards will be presented at a ceremony scheduled for tomorrow.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KEA scandal re-run: Why did Jyoti Niwas college in Bengaluru conduct SDA exam with closed CCTV? vkp

    KEA scandal re-run: Why did Jyoti Niwas college in Bengaluru conduct SDA exam with closed CCTV?

    Karnataka: Protesting parents lock BYJUS tuition centre in Hubballi, claim mental harassment vkp

    Karnataka: Protesting parents lock BYJUS tuition centre in Hubballi, claim mental harassment

    Impersonating cab driver takes Bengaluru man on scary drive, redditor tracks him live vkp

    Impersonating cab driver takes Bengaluru man on scary drive, redditor tracks him live

    Leopard spotted in Bengaluru: Residents on high alert as officials conduct search operation in Bommanahalli vkp

    Leopard spotted in Bengaluru: People on high alert as officers launch search operation in Bommanahalli (WATCH)

    KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra as protestors torch bus over Maratha reservation issue vkp

    KKRTC suspends bus services to Maharashtra as protestors torch bus over Maratha reservation issue

    Recent Stories

    Canadian singer Shubh celebrates Indira Gandhi's killers in viral video - WATCH

    Canadian singer Shubh celebrates Indira Gandhi's killers in viral video - WATCH

    Shocking 22-year-old Italian woman gets 20 body modifications to transition into a cat; plans for more snt

    Shocking! 22-year-old Italian woman gets 20 body modifications to transition into a cat; plans for more

    Maratha quota stir escalates: Mumbai-Bengaluru highway blocked, train services halted AJR

    Maratha quota stir escalates: Mumbai-Bengaluru highway blocked, train services halted

    Hamas admits: Iran and Hezbollah helped execute October 7 attack on Israel

    Hamas admits: Iran and Hezbollah helped execute October 7 attack on Israel (WATCH)

    Halloween 2023: Kim Kardashian and North West dress up as 'Clueless' characters Cher and Dionne (Photos) RBA

    Halloween 2023: Kim Kardashian and North West dress up as 'Clueless' characters Cher and Dionne (Photos)

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon